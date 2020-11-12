Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald named preseason All-American, the first in program history

On Thursday, the UA guard was named to the preseason Associated Press All-American team, the first player in school history to receive those honors.

In her second year with the program, McDonald averaged 20.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game, and was named an AP Second Team All-American. McDonald also won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is given to the nation's top shooting guard, and was named the 2020 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.