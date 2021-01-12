 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats guard Jemarl Baker out for season with broken wrist
Arizona Wildcats guard Jemarl Baker out for season with broken wrist

  Updated

Arizona guard Jemarl Baker Jr. (3) goes in for a layup after evading Washington State guard Noah Williams (24) in the second half of an NCAA college Basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Arizona won 86-82 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Dean Hare)

 Dean Hare

Arizona guard Jemarl Baker has a broken wrist and will miss the final two months of the Wildcats' season, UA coach Sean Miller said on his radio show Monday.

Baker, who was the Wildcats' second leading scorer (12.0 points) is likely to have surgery to repair the wrist. He had been in a shooting slump lately, going 1 for 15 from 3-point range in his last three games but was playing hurt the entire time: He suffered an ankle injury in the first game (at Washington State) and then injured his wrist on Saturday against UCLA.

Miller said after Saturday's game that Baker would probably get an X-ray that evening but no updates were available until Miller's show. 

A reserve combo guard last season, Baker moved into a featured role for the Wildcats immediately this season. He had 33 points with 7-for-9 shooting in UA's Jan. 7 win over NAU and 29 points while hitting 8 for 13 3s against Stanford on Jan. 19.

Baker's absence leaves Miller the choice of starting two bigger wings, freshmen Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin, along with point guard James Akinjo or starting combo guard Terrell Brown and Akinjo in a smaller backcourt, with one of the bigger wings at small forward.

Freshman combo guard Kerr Kriisa is scheduled to become eligible on Feb. 6, giving Miller additional options with Baker out.

