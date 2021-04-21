Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa 'ready to get back to work,' withdraws name from transfer portal

Kerr Kriisa is coming back.
After exploring the transfer portal route following Arizona's coaching change, when the UA hired Tommy Lloyd subsequent to a week-long search after firing Sean Miller, Kriisa told ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Wednesday he will remain a Wildcat after all.
"Over the last week I've felt from their recruiting that they really want me here," Kriisa told ESPN. "I trust Tommy Lloyd 100% and I'm ready to get back to work."
Kriisa announced last week that he would look to transfer, but noted he was "still open to returning to Arizona depending on how things shake out."
A photo of Arizona's first workout under Lloyd was released on the UA's Twitter account, and Kriisa was one of the attendees — along with center Christian Koloko, Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Brown, All-Pac-12 Freshman Team forward Azuolas Tubelis, Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry, Tibet Gorener and Tautvilas Tubelis.
The only players from last year's UA team not involved in the workout are — or were — in the transfer portal: Jemarl Baker Jr. (Fresno State), Ira Lee (George Washington), Terrell Brown Jr. (Washington), Daniel Batcho and James Akinjo, who could potentially play at his third school since entering college; Akinjo was the Big East Freshman of the Year at Georgetown before transferring to Arizona.
Kriisa, who is named after Wildcats legend Steve Kerr, missed the first half of his freshman season in '21 because of NCAA clearinghouse issues that prevented him from playing until Feb. 4. Often compared by Miller to former Arizona standout T.J. MConnell, the high-energy Kriisa, an Estonia native, started five of the eight games he played at the UA, and shot 36.8% from 3-point range and averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 assists per game.
With Kriisa's return, the Wildcats welcome back a starting guard to a backcourt that was depleted in the offseason due to the transfer portal. Los Angeles-area combo guard K.J. Simpson was granted release from his national letter-of-intent after Miller was fired, leaving the UA's 2021 recruiting class with Seattle guard Shane Nowell, east-coast guard Shane Dezonie and Gonzaga transfer center Oumar Ballo.
Here's a current look at Arizona's roster:
POSTS
C Christian Koloko Jr.
F Jordan Brown Jr.
F Azuolas Tubelis So.
C Oumar Ballo Fr.
WINGS
F Bennedict Mathurin So.
F Dalen Terry So.
F Tibet Gorener So.
F Tautvilas Tubelis So.
G Shane Nowell Fr.
G Shane Dezonie Fr.
GUARDS
G Kerr Kriisa So.
