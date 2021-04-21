Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa 'ready to get back to work,' withdraws name from transfer portal

Kerr Kriisa is coming back.

After exploring the transfer portal route following Arizona's coaching change, when the UA hired Tommy Lloyd subsequent to a week-long search after firing Sean Miller, Kriisa told ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Wednesday he will remain a Wildcat after all.

"Over the last week I've felt from their recruiting that they really want me here," Kriisa told ESPN. "I trust Tommy Lloyd 100% and I'm ready to get back to work."

Kriisa announced last week that he would look to transfer, but noted he was "still open to returning to Arizona depending on how things shake out."

A photo of Arizona's first workout under Lloyd was released on the UA's Twitter account, and Kriisa was one of the attendees — along with center Christian Koloko, Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Brown, All-Pac-12 Freshman Team forward Azuolas Tubelis, Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry, Tibet Gorener and Tautvilas Tubelis.