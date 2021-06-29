 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats guard Shaina Pellington to play for Canadian Olympic team in Tokyo

Arizona's Shaina Pellington celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 66-53 to advance to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

Another Arizona Wildcat will take part in the Tokyo Olympics. 

The latest UA addition to the Olympic games set to begin in July is Arizona women's basketball guard Shaina Pellington, who will join Canada's national team. 

After finishing her redshirt junior season at the UA, the 5-foot-8-inch Pellington, a Pickering, Ontario native, will compete in her first Olympic games. She recently averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the AmeriCup in Puerto Rico. 

"We’ve selected a team that is dynamic, relentless and together," said head coach Lisa Thomaidis in a press release. "We have an exciting mix of youth and experience - a trio of three-time Olympians, along with six Olympic rookies. Half the team has represented Canada at previous Olympics, and we’ll be leaning on our collective experience to navigate our Tokyo journey."

As a reserve guard for Arizona's run to its first-ever Final Four, Pellington averaged 5.8 points in 27 games. The Oklahoma transfer is expected to compete for starting point guard minutes, with Aari McDonald now in the WNBA. 

Pellington and Team Canada will open up Olympic play on July 26 against Serbia, followed by Republic of Korea on July 29. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

