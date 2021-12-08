Arizona Wildcats hand Wyoming first loss in style with 94-65 win at McKale Center

While playing without Aiken, who was not present at McKale for what UA only called “personal reasons,” the Wildcats also briefly lost Kriisa and Pelle Larsson briefly in the first half to locker room visits for apparently minor injuries.

Ahead 52-33 at halftime, UA built leads of up to 36 points early in the second half before the Cowboys pulled within 27 points with 12:08 left in the game largely thanks to the 3-point shooting of Xavier DuSell.

The Cowboys hit only 1 of 12 3s in the first half, with DuSell going 1 for 4, but the guard from Scottsdale made 4 of 5 from 3-point range over the first eight minutes of the second half.

DuSell finished with 22 points and 6 of 12 3-point shooting to help keep the Cowboys barely under a 30-point loss at the end. Wyoming's overall shooting of 48.4% in the second half also kept the Wildcats from a bigger blowout win.

While Arizona's defense let up in the second half, the Wildcats were unstoppable in the first half. Getting 14 points each before halftime from Kriisa and Mathurin, Arizona raced to a 53-22 halftime lead.