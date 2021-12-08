Arizona Wildcats hand Wyoming first loss in style with 94-65 win at McKale Center

Arizona hosted what was one of 12 remaining unbeaten teams at McKale Center on Thursday, but you could hardly tell.
The Wildcats simply put away Wyoming, 94-65, the same way they have just about everybody else so far this season.
Playing without reserve forward Kim Aiken for what UA termed “personal reasons,” the Wildcats shot 52.8% from the field and clobbered the Cowboys on the glass with a 42-27 rebounding advantage.
Their rebounding helped the Wildcats keep pushing their preferred fast pace over the normally slow-tempo Cowboys, while Bennedict Mathurin, Kerr Kriisa and Azuolas Tubelis led a show that entertained the Wildcats’ biggest and loudest crowd of the season.
After scoring 29 points Sunday at Oregon State in a performance that earned him the Pac-12’s Player of the Week award, Mathurin had 24 points on 10 for 16 shooting, along with 10 rebounds and five assists.
Kriisa had 17 points while hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers and dished another five assists, while Tubelis had 17 points and eight rebounds
The win moved 11th-ranked Arizona to 8-0 entering a Saturday showdown at Illinois (7-2), which is coming off an 87-82 win at Iowa on Monday. Wyoming dropped to 8-1 after its first loss of the season.
While playing without Aiken, who was not present at McKale for what UA only called “personal reasons,” the Wildcats also briefly lost Kriisa and Pelle Larsson briefly in the first half to locker room visits for apparently minor injuries.
Ahead 52-33 at halftime, UA built leads of up to 36 points early in the second half before the Cowboys pulled within 27 points with 12:08 left in the game largely thanks to the 3-point shooting of Xavier DuSell.
The Cowboys hit only 1 of 12 3s in the first half, with DuSell going 1 for 4, but the guard from Scottsdale made 4 of 5 from 3-point range over the first eight minutes of the second half.
DuSell finished with 22 points and 6 of 12 3-point shooting to help keep the Cowboys barely under a 30-point loss at the end. Wyoming's overall shooting of 48.4% in the second half also kept the Wildcats from a bigger blowout win.
While Arizona's defense let up in the second half, the Wildcats were unstoppable in the first half. Getting 14 points each before halftime from Kriisa and Mathurin, Arizona raced to a 53-22 halftime lead.
Kriisa hit 4 of 5 3-pointers in the first half despite leaving the game for four minutes because of a sore left ankle while Mathurin had 14 on 6-for-10 shooting
Tubelis had 11 points and six rebounds while Dalen Terry had five assists. The Wildcats shot 57.1% from the field while holding Wyoming to 29.6% and just 1-for-12 3-point shooting.
Arizona also outrebounded Wyoming in the first half, 21-13, while scoring 19 points off 11 Cowboy turnovers.
After going 3 for 3 from long range early in the game, Kriisa sat out for six minutes in the middle of the half because of pain in his left ankle. Larsson later went to the locker room with pain from his left foot or ankle but returned with three minutes left in the half.
Regardless of who was on the floor, though, the Wildcats cruised throughout the half.
Trailing for all of 12 seconds early, the Wildcats rattled off an 11-0 run to take charge of the game early, getting two 3-pointers from Kriisa and another from Terry during that stretch.
They went ahead by 20 with 8:25 still left before halftime, when Larsson stole the ball and Mathurin converted a three-point play on an ensuing layup.
