Arizona Wildcats have been in good hands when Jemarl Baker runs the show

“Part of why we did that is that is their post trapping, but you have to get the ball inside first for them to post trap and in the second half, we did a good job of that.”

The two road wins could help his case to win the Pac-12 Player of the Week award, but no Arizona player yet this season has won it over 14 weeks. Nnaji has won three Freshman of the Week awards, however.

Green sees big picture

While Smith appeared to pull out of his shooting slump this weekend by hitting a combined 6 for 13 from 3-point territory — though just 2 of 8 at Stanford — Josh Green was a combined 1 of 5 from beyond the arc. His 3-point percentage is now 26.7% in Pac-12 play.

But Green also managed to grab six rebounds in each game, and hit all eight free throws he took at Stanford.

Over both games, Green had four total assists to three turnovers, three steals and a block.His self-fueled transition game was in effect Saturday, too, when he turned a steal into a coast-to-coast dunk that gave UA a 56-48 lead when the Wildcats took control late in the second half.

“You don’t have to score the ball every night and that’s the thing for me, Nico and Zeke,” Green said.