Arizona Wildcats head into Christmas break on sour note, losing 70-67 to St. John's

“We just went with the group that I thought would give us the best chance,” Miller said of his second-half lineup.

Miller cited Smith’s turnovers as a reason for the change and, when asked about Lee, said only that backup center Christian Koloko deserved more of a chance.

Koloko blocked two shots within 10 seconds early in the second half and then wound up playing a total of 12 minutes in the second half in part because center Chase Jeter fouled out with 4:41 left.

“I’m glad we were able to get him in there in the second half,” Miller said of Koloko. “In hindsight, I wish maybe we would have got him a few extra minutes in the first half. It’s just hard right now just because with him that's four freshmen on the court at the same time, a lot of times, and that’s a lot of inexperience. But moving forward we have to do the best that we can of putting the right guys in.”

Miller also shook things up defensively by sprinkling in a 2-3 zone for a handful of possessions, though he was disappointed to find one would-be stop within that zone was torpedoed by a failure to rebound the Red Storm’s miss. St. John’s had 13 offensive rebounds for the game that led to eight second-chance points.