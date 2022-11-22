Arizona Wildcats hold 37-33 halftime lead over SDSU despite late Aztecs surge

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Despite late breakdowns on both sides of the court, No. 14 Arizona hung on for a 37-33 halftime lead over 17th-ranked San Diego State in a Maui Invitational semifinal game on Tuesday at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The Wildcats committed five turnovers in a span of less than three minutes late in the half and gave up three straight San Diego State shot at the end of the half shots that cut UA's lead to just four points after the Wildcats led by up to 16 points.

Earlier in the half, Arizona appeared to be flipping the script on SDSU. The Aztecs entered the game with the No. 9-rated defense, according to Kenpom, but the Wildcats were shooting 52% from the field – and holding SDSU to just 35% -- through the first 15 minutes.

UA wound up shooting 51.6% for the half while SDSU crept up to 37.8% thanks in part to late 3-pointers from Micah Parrish and Darrion Trammell.

Arizona’s Courtney Ramey had 12 points and four rebounds in the first half of his second game since serving a three-game NCAA suspension, while Azuolas Tubelis added 14 points after scoring 30 on Monday against Cincinnati.

There were signs early that it would be the close, difficult game it was expected to be. After the Wildcats pulled out to a quick 10-4 lead, neither team scored for over two minutes and the Aztecs kept it within single digits until Kerr Kriisa sank a 3-pointer to give UA a 23-13 lead with eight minutes left.

Already at that point, Ramey had 10 points and four rebounds while hitting 2 of 3 3-pointers. Ramey and Kriisa then took turns feeding Tubelis inside for scores that gave UA a 31-7 lead with 5:04 left.

Kriisa elevated from the right wing to place the ball directly in place for Tubelis to dunk, igniting the crowd of over 1,000 UA fans inside the 2,400-seat Lahaina Civic Center.