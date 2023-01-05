Arizona Wildcats hold off Washington in tense late-night affair at McKale Center

For the vast majority of Arizona’s 28-game homecourt winning streak, McKale Center fans have mostly just had to enjoy the show.

You know: Sit down, cheer from time to time and watch one of the country’s best offenses do its thing.

Not so Thursday. In the Wildcats' 70-67 win over Washington at McKale Center, fans stood on their feet late in the first half while Arizona erased a 14-point deficit and didn’t take their seats most of the second half during what became a somewhat unexpectedly tense battle with a UW team coming off three straight double-digit losses.

“We need them to be full participants,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “I thought tonight we had great fans. I thought they made an incredible environment for a Monday night, in early January at 9 pm.”

Lloyd was then told it was actually Thursday and, well, that was probably understandable. It was a hectic, stressful night for the UA coach, who even called a rare early half timeout less than three minutes after halftime, when the Huskies threatened to build up another double-digit lead.

Already in the first half, the Huskies took a 14-point lead, then they led the first 10 minutes of the second half and trailed by just 70-67 with 18.7 seconds left.

“We withstood some rallies today," Lloyd said. "The second half wasn't what we drew up but the guys hung in there."

When UA forward Azuolas Tubelis was fouled and missed the front end of a one-and-one with 17 seconds left to keep the Wildcats' lead at just three points with Washington getting a final chance to tie the game, the mood inside the arena appeared particularly anxious.

By then, it was 11:14 p.m., too.

But Washington failed to score on its final possession, with forward Keion Brooks missing a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, and the Huskies unable to find another decent shot against the UA defense.

Although the Wildcats posted their second-straight sub-40% shooting game, hitting only 36.4% from the field, their defense improved as the game went on. Arizona allowed the Huskies to shoot 50% in the first half, including 6 of 13 3-pointers, but kept Washington to 42.6% after halftime -- and just 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

“I think we all just came together and picked up our intensity,” freshman guard Kylan Boswell said. “Coach said in the huddle to just get more effort; basically that was the main focus. And that's all we pretty much did.”

The Wildcats also knew what a continued letdown could do. A continued slide in the second half could have resulted in that homecourt win streak ending at 27.

“Any team has a chance against any team in this league and we're just trying to protect the home court,” UA guard Pelle Larsson said. “We take a lot of pride in that. That makes us play hard.”

The win moved fifth-ranked Arizona to 14-1 and 3-1 in Pac-12 play while Washington dropped to 9-7 and 1-4.

Having trailed 42-41 at halftime, UA didn’t take a lead in the second half until Oumar Ballo converted a three-point play with 9:38 left and the game remained within two possessions most of the rest of the way.

Lloyd said after the game that Ballo was hospitalized with an illness after UA’s win at ASU last Saturday and missed two full days of practice earlier this week. Lloyd declined to offer more specifics but said Ballo returned for part of practice Wednesday and then Ballo logged 34 minutes Thursday.

“For him to come out and give it up for his teammates says something about his character,” Lloyd said. “Without him today, we don’t get this done.”

Kriisa hit a 3-pointer with 3:22 remaining in the game to give UA a 63-56 lead but Washington’s Cole Bajema hit one on the other end to bring the Huskies within 63-59 with 2:26 left.

The Wildcats led just 65-61 entering the final minute but Boswell hit a 3-pointer from the right corner to give UA a 68-61 lead and the Wildcats held on from there.

For Boswell, a 17-year-old who was initially scheduled to be a high school senior this season before reclassifying – and then missing the preseason with a broken foot – it was something of a breakthrough moment.

“It's when you put the work in, it’s hit those shots when that time comes,” Boswell said. “Especially with the type of fan base we have here. It's just crazy feeling.”

Through his transition this season, into a role where he’s been playing more often off the bench, Boswell said UA fans made him feel “at ease.”

“Coming on the court, you're not really worried about what people are thinking – (they) always will support you whether you're doing bad or doing good,” Boswell said. “It's definitely boosted my confidence.”

While Boswell logged 20 minutes, in part because starting guard Courtney Ramey was struggling on a 1-for-8 shooting night, Tubelis once again led the Wildcats. This time, he did it by topping his double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds with four assists, a career-high four blocks and three steals.

Brooks and Cole Bajema each had 14 points to lead the Huskies.

Brooks, a transfer from Kentucky whom Arizona recruited out of the portal last spring, expanded Washington’s lead to five points quickly after halftime. He made a fast-break layup after Tubelis missed a layup and then, after Washington’s Noah Williams stole the ball from Kerr Kriisa, Brooks raced inside for a dunk to give the Huskies a 46-41 lead.

That prompted Lloyd’s early second-half timeout, a change from when he let the Wildcats play through a rough spell early in the second half of their 69-60 loss at ASU last Saturday.

"I don't have a crazy strategy on these timeouts," Lloyd said. "I just felt the guys came out a little sluggish" after halftime.

But by the time there were only eight minutes left, the momentum had shifted. UA took a 56-50 lead after Tubelis blocked Washington’s Jamal Bay in the line. It was his fourth block of the game, surpassing the three Tubelis swatted away against Wichita State last season and against Indiana this season.

Yet, with 18 seconds to go, Washington still had the ball with a chance to send the game into overtime. That might have pushed the game from late night Thursday into nearly Friday morning.

Or, as Lloyd suggested, maybe a Monday into a Tuesday.

Didn’t really matter. Whatever day or night it was, the Wildcats left with their 28th straight home victory, the third-longest active homecourt winning streak in the nation.

“Sorry, I'm a coach. I don't know what day it is. I know we play in two days,” Lloyd said, eliciting laughter at the end of his postgame press conference. “We’re gonna end on that note.”

No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67 WASHINGTON (9-7) Brooks 8-18 0-0 16, Meah 2-4 0-4 4, Bajema 6-11 1-1 16, Menifield 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 4-12 3-4 12, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Fuller 3-5 0-0 9, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 6-11 67. ARIZONA (14-1) A.Tubelis 7-18 4-6 18, Ballo 5-11 5-5 15, Kriisa 3-8 0-0 9, Larsson 3-9 4-4 12, Ramey 1-8 0-2 3, Boswell 3-7 0-0 9, Henderson 1-4 0-0 2, Veesaar 1-1 0-0 2, Bal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 13-17 70. Halftime: Washington 42-41. 3-Point Goals: Washington 9-27 (Fuller 3-5, Bajema 3-6, Menifield 1-2, Williams 1-4, Bey 1-5, Brooks 0-5), Arizona 9-28 (Boswell 3-7, Kriisa 3-8, Larsson 2-4, Ramey 1-7, Henderson 0-1, A.Tubelis 0-1). Rebounds: Washington 36 (Brooks, Meah 9), Arizona 34 (A.Tubelis 10). Assists: Washington 14 (Williams 4), Arizona 21 (Boswell 6). Total Fouls: Washington 17, Arizona 15.

Up next Who: Washington State (6-10, 1-4) at No. 5 Arizona (14-1, 3-1) When: 3 p.m. Saturday TV: Pac-12 Networks Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM