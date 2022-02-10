Arizona Wildcats hold Washington State to 34.2% shooting, win 72-60 in Pullman

WSU center Mouhamed Gueye was carried off the floor in the second half, with an apparent injury to his left leg, adding to the Cougars’ woes.

Leading 33-20 at halftime, the Wildcats struggled early in the second half while WSU pulled within four points, 39-35, when Flowers scored in the lane with 15:11 left.

The Cougars by then had started hitting 3-pointers, getting one early from both forward Efe Abogidi and guard Tyrell Roberts. But the Wildcats used their own flurry of 3s to take control of the game midway through the second half, getting two 3s from Mathurin and one from Just Kier within just 55 seconds.

Kier’s 3 gave UA a 60-42 lead with 9:36 left and the Wildcats went up by as many as 22 points before WSU cut is slightly closer in the final minutes.

In the first half, Arizona held WSU to just 26.5% shooting and 0 for 12 from 3-point range. Arizona shot 42.9% on the other end, with Mathurin and Tubelis each scoring eight points.

The Wildcats never trailed the Cougars in the first half, though the game was tied twice, the last at 10-10 when Michael Flowers scored inside for WSU.