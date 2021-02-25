Arizona Wildcats hold Washington State to just 31.7% shooting in 69-53 win at McKale Center

Washington shot just 31.3% in UA's 80-53 win at Seattle on Dec. 31 but the Wildcats have only held their opponents under 40% shooting in six games this season.

Of Washington State's leading scorers, Isaac Bonton had just three points on 1 for 5 shooting for WSU while Noah Williams had eight but shot 2 for 15 overall. Williams was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday after scoring a combined 72 points against Cal and Stanford.

Leading 28-24 at the end of a closely played first half, Arizona went on an 8-0 run to lead WSU 47-35 with 12 minutes left, though Bonton had just hit his first 3-pointer.

Bonton missed the Cougars’ past three games with ankle injuries and had missed both shots he took prior to that point. Meanwhile, Arizona had also cooled off Williams, who was just 1 for 11 at that point.

The Wildcats then went ahead 52-37 after Mathurin made his first 3-pointer since Feb. 11 against Oregon State and Akinjo made two free throws with 9:10 left. Part of the Wildcats’ success at that point was Williams’ struggles from the field: He was just 1 for 11 from the field until he stole a bad pass from Mathurin and converted it for a layup to cut UA’s lead to 52-41.