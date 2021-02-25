Arizona Wildcats hold Washington State to just 31.7% shooting in 69-53 win at McKale Center

Arizona turned its defensive weakness into a strength Thursday, holding Washington State to 31.7% shooting and all but silencing its leading scorers in a 69-53 win over the Cougars on Thursday at McKale Center.
Guard James Akinjo led Arizona with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Bennedict Mathurin added 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting to break out of his recent shooting slump and Terrell Brown filled the box score.
While starting in place of injured freshman Kerr Kriisa, who injured his groin earlier this week in practice, Brown had seven points, eight assists, four blocks and only one turnover.
Mathurin had 24 points and 11 rebounds at Washington State last month but has been in slump lately, shooting 2 for 17 ( 0 for 8 from 3-point range) and averaging just 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over his previous three games.
Overall on Thursday, Arizona shot 50.5% from the field and outrebounded the Cougars 40-29 while improving to 16-8 and 10-8 in the Pac-12. The win guaranteed the Wildcats at least a .500 record in conference play with games scheduled Saturday at home against Washington and Monday at Oregon.
Washington State dropped to 14-11 and 7-11.
T.J. Bamba led the Cougars in scoring with 12 points while former Arizona recruit Dishon Jackson had 10 and wing Aljaz Kunz had 12 rebounds for the Cougars, whose 31.7% shooting against Arizona was the second-worst an Arizona opponent had managed in Pac-12 play.
Washington shot just 31.3% in UA's 80-53 win at Seattle on Dec. 31 but the Wildcats have only held their opponents under 40% shooting in six games this season.
Of Washington State's leading scorers, Isaac Bonton had just three points on 1 for 5 shooting for WSU while Noah Williams had eight but shot 2 for 15 overall. Williams was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday after scoring a combined 72 points against Cal and Stanford.
Leading 28-24 at the end of a closely played first half, Arizona went on an 8-0 run to lead WSU 47-35 with 12 minutes left, though Bonton had just hit his first 3-pointer.
Bonton missed the Cougars’ past three games with ankle injuries and had missed both shots he took prior to that point. Meanwhile, Arizona had also cooled off Williams, who was just 1 for 11 at that point.
The Wildcats then went ahead 52-37 after Mathurin made his first 3-pointer since Feb. 11 against Oregon State and Akinjo made two free throws with 9:10 left. Part of the Wildcats’ success at that point was Williams’ struggles from the field: He was just 1 for 11 from the field until he stole a bad pass from Mathurin and converted it for a layup to cut UA’s lead to 52-41.
But then UA scored six straight points to go ahead 58-41, including two off a midrange jumper from center Christian Koloko, and the Wildcats held double-digit leads the rest of the way.
In the first half, the Wildcats pulled out a 28-24 halftime lead after scoring twice in the last 40 seconds on layups by Akinjo and Dalen Terry, having held WSU to just 29.4% shooting and keeping them from taking a single trip to the free-throw line.
Jordan Brown led Arizona with eight points in the half while Terrell Brown had two points and four assists. The Wildcats shot 46.7% overall but were 0 for 3 from 3-point range.
Mathurin added six points. He made 3 of 5 shots from the field, including an early dunk on an alley-oop throw by Terrell Brown, though he missed both 3-pointers he tried.
Dishon Jackson led WSU in the half with eight points off the bench.
Having won 86-82 in double overtime at Pullman, Wash., last month, Arizona stayed within one possession of the Cougars throughout most of the first half.
The teams remained tied at 16 with 7:19 left in the half. At that point, UA was shooting 40.0% but had missed all three 3-pointers it took while Washington State shot 36.8%.
The Wildcats were playing without Kriisa because of a groin injury the freshman guard suffered in practice earlier this week. UA started Terrell Brown in Kriisa’s place.
A freshman from Estonia, Kriisa has averaged 5.8 points over six games since becoming eligible on Feb. 4 at Utah. UA coach Sean Miller has praised him for his toughness and shooting ability, starting Kriisa for the Wildcats' previous four games.
Meanwhile WSU returned leading scorer Isaac Bonton after a three-game absence because of ankle injuries. Bonton did not start but entered the game at the first media timeout.