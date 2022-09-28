Arizona Wildcats honor 1988 Final Four team with new uniforms

Arizona revealed new uniforms Wednesday with a design that borrows from the look of its first Final Four team in 1987-88.

The Wildcats unveiled navy and white versions, though they will also have red uniforms later this season, with major features that include:

-- Red and blue waistbands that feature the Lute Olson-era Arizona "cactus" logo in the middle of the front side.

-- The word "Arizona" in a vertically arched font across the chest.

-- A large "Block A" on one side of the short and the more vertically stretched "CATS" logo on the other side.

-- The word "LUTE" in gold at the bottom of the inside of the jerseys; however it is not visible to the outside.

The white uniform has navy lettering with red trim. The blue uniform has white lettering with red trim, suggesting that the red uniform will likely have white lettering with blue trim.

Although the font is similar to that the Wildcats wore in 1987-88, the red-navy striping is reminiscent of Gonzaga, where UA coach Tommy Lloyd spent 20 seasons as an assistant coach before becoming the Wildcats' head coach in April 2021.

The uniform redesign was initiated by former coach Sean Miller while Lloyd worked with Nike to finalize changes after he was hired, though COVID-related production delays meant the Wildcats did not have them in time for the 2021-22 season.