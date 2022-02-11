Arizona Wildcats' hoops-loving Dalen Terry keeps filling up box scores

Clearly, Terry can fill up a box score. Even when he’s not fully aware of how, exactly, he’s doing so.

“I didn’t know for a lot of the game. They just said `D.T., keep rebounding,’ “ Terry said of his 12 rebounds Thursday. “Luckily a couple of them just came to me. Obviously, I was going to go in (to rebound) a lot, but they were just coming to me. I gotta thank my teammates — thank Christian (Koloko) for blocking people out, Oumar (Ballo), Azuolas (Tubelis), Benn.”

But it was the ones that flew over those guys’ heads that stood out to Lloyd. Getting the long rebound, the UA coach said, has been an issue for the Wildcats.

“I’m thinking back to those last couple games and it feels like a lot of balls have been bounced back to the free-throw line, and we’ve had nobody there,” Lloyd said. “To see him go up and high-point those balls — I mean, it’s pretty cool when you have a wing coming in there rebounding above the rim.”

That sort of production is why, even on a night when Terry had just three points on 1-for-4 shooting, he was still one of the Wildcats’ top players Thursday.