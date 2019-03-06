Cate Reese arrived at Arizona last summer with a heavy dose of hype. The Texas high school star was rated a five-star recruit and named a McDonald’s All-American. Many considered her the best prospect — at least on paper — to ever sign with the UA women's basketball program.
Reese has endured the ups and downs typical of a freshman, but she hasn't disappointed. The Wildcats will open Pac-12 Tournament play Thursday in Las Vegas boasting one of the league's top newcomers. Reese leads all freshmen with an average of 6.8 rebounds per game, and ranks second among them in scoring with 11.1 points per game. She has posted five double-doubles. Tuesday, she was named to the Pac-12's All-Freshman Team.
To learn how Reese has grown throughout the season, the Star sat down with UA coach Adia Barnes a few weeks ago to watch film. Barnes showed film from a game played in early January, and another from February.
It was clear that Reese had improved. Here's what Barnes said about the UA's freshman standout:
As you got deeper into the season, Cate’s rebounding has gotten more aggressive; she is hanging on to those rebounds. It’s like she has gained more confidence in her game. When did this change?
A: “She learned after the UCLA triple-overtime game (on Jan. 27), because those were important rebounds. That’s why it’s a process. She’s gotten better and more confident. She’s improving and she’s working. She’s not a 3 point shooter, but she can go out and make 3-point shots. She’s reading better. Before she would never pass out when she was double-teamed, because she didn’t understand. Her game is evolving. That’s what is supposed to happen. I don’t think we’re doing a good job coaching if they are not improving.”
Cate seems to have a stronger move to the basket. She isn’t dribbling when she gets a pass down low, she’s going straight up for the shot…
A: “We worked on that a lot, so I’m glad you see that. Because I don’t think they have to dribble. If you need to dribble, you rip and go from the top. You don’t need to dribble in the key; (that's when) you turn the ball over. If you need three dribbles, it’s not a good shot. So you should be quick and only need three dribbles max from the perimeter. If you are efficient.”
Where do think Cate has improved the most?
A: “She’s just learning more. Her defense has improved. She posts up stronger, harder now. She’s lower. She’s in a stance more now. She’s more active. She runs the floor well. She moves her feet better. She boxes out more now. She’s got a nice little shot. She’s just a competitor. I think as she gets stronger and finishes better she’ll be harder to guard.
“Bottom line, Cate wants to be good, that’s why she is going to be good. Cate is our future.”
Vegas, baby!
The Pac-12 tournament lands in Las Vegas for the first time this week after a long run in Seattle. The games will be played at MGM Grand Arena starting Thursday. Eighth-seeded UA plays ninth-seeded USC in the first round, with the winner taking on top-seeded Oregon in the quarterfinals. Thursday marks the first time Arizona will play a Pac-12 Tournament game as a higher seed since 2011.
Most of this year's team is experiencing tournament play for the first time. Just four current Cats — Sam Thomas, Lucia Alonso, Destiny Graham and Lindsey Malecha — played in last season's event, when ASU blasted the 11th-seeded Wildcats 76-47 in the first round.
“It’s new and exciting, and with all the parity in the league this will be the best tournament ever,” Barnes said. “We’ve had some tough losses lately, but I don’t see the team hanging their heads. They still think they are capable of beating anyone.
“Cate, Bryce (Nixon), and Semaj (Smith) are freshmen and haven’t been to the tournament. (Transfers) Tee Tee (Starks) and Dominique (McBryde) haven’t been there. It’s their first time, too. And Aari (McDonald) hasn’t been there in two years. It’s new for them. Yet they haven’t thought about that. They are going in and playing the games. They haven’t bought into the hype.”
UA and USC played just once this season, with the Wildcats defeating the Trojans 71-68. USC coach Mark Trakh said he knows Thursday's game won’t be easy.
“We face a tough opponent in Arizona,” he said. “They pose a challenge with McDonald, who is an outstanding player. Yet, they are more than just McDonald.”
Starks changes mind, will return next season
Starks surprised many, including her coach, when she announced Sunday that she would return for another season. Barnes called it another big win for the program.
“It’s not all about basketball to me. Culture is everything. We’ve done a tremendous job with this culture,” the coach said. “But (Starks) is very important — not only for her great defense, that’s awesome, and her experience; she is really important off the court. She’s really important for practice. She’s really important in the locker room. She is that person that’s like ‘stop complaining,’ or ‘you need to work harder.’ She can talk the talk because she walks the walk.
"She is one of the few people on the team that consistently — there are two people — every day they give heart, effort. And I know she’s in pain. It’s those things we have to manage.”
Starks, a redshirt junior, initially told her coaches she wanted to take part in senior day activities and wouldn't be returning next season, citing medical issues. She made the decision to come back after talking to her mom, Tara, and her family. Starks said there are a lot of positives to returning: She gets to continue playing, she can earn a masters’ degree, and she can stay with her teammates a little longer.
“Secrets are only fun when they are kept…right?," Starks posted on Instagram. "AZ isn’t done with this Minnesota girl just yet. Grandma Tee has 1 more year in her. To be continued … Bear Down.”