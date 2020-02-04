Arizona Wildcats in the thick of Pac-12 race after sweep in Washington

“You know, I never really felt when we lost a couple of close games that the bottom was falling out, and it’s so important for us not to get too carried away with what we just did,” Miller said. “I think the one thing that we’ve done so far is we’ve tried to take a very balanced approach and keep working on those things that are going to help us win.”

As such, Miller would probably be heartened to hear the way senior guard Dylan Smith answered in a separate interview Tuesday when asked the same question.

“It’s a good conference. Anybody can win on any given night,” Smith said. “I feel like definitely we are one of those teams who can make a push for the regular season and conference championship. We just have to keep our heads down and keep working.”

It’s a cliché, of course: Anyone can win on any night. But it was kind of true last season — remember when Washington State won by 14 at McKale Center? — and it is more so this season.

In all, 10 Pac-12 teams are clustered between three to six losses and the two below everyone else, Washington and Oregon State, have signature wins: The Huskies knocked off top-ranked Baylor early this season while the Beavers have beaten Arizona, Colorado, and Stanford already.