Arizona Wildcats kick away 22-point lead, lose 66-65 to rival Arizona State in Tempe

Rob Edwards then sank a 3 to cut it to 43-30 and the Sun Devils tied it at 49 when Jalen Graham hit 1 of 2 free throws with 11:37 left and the momentum never went back into Arizona's hands the rest of the way.

“This shows our will, our determination and our grit,” Hurley said. “I’m just super proud.”

Arizona had taken a 43-30 halftime lead after going on a 22-1 run over the middle of the first half and getting 4-for-5 3-point shooting from Mannion, who was returning to his home Phoenix area for the first time as a collegian.

At the start of the game, Edwards and Mannion traded 3-pointers within the first 18 seconds of the game, but it took a sloppy turn immediately afterward.

UA trailed 7-5 at the first media timeout, having shot 2 for 7 with four turnovers over the first four minutes, while working the ball inside to Nnaji only once. But UA took the lead three minutes later, when Smith hit a 3-pointer to put UA ahead 12-10.

After Verge tied it at 12 with a 17-footer from the left baseline, the Wildcats then went on their 22-1 run, first scoring six straight points to take an 18-12 lead: Gettings scored inside, Jemarl Baker hit a 15-footer and, after Ira Lee blocked Verge, Smith went coast-to-coast for a layup.