Arizona Wildcats land at No. 7 in ESPNW's preseason basketball rankings

The Arizona women's basketball team is hoping seven proves to be its lucky number, as that is where the Wildcats are ranked in the ESPNW preseason poll that was released Monday.
The Associated Press preseason poll will be released Tuesday morning, and UA is expected to be ranked in the Top 10 in that poll as well.
If UA can match the No. 7 spot in the AP poll, it would mark the highest the Wildcats have been ranked in program history. The last time Arizona was ranked in a preseason poll was the 2004-05 season, when it came in at No. 24.
Pac-12 teams joining the Wildcats on the ESPNW list are No. 2 Stanford, No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Oregon and No. 16 Oregon State.
South Carolina holds the top spot in the poll.
In the write-up on Arizona, ESPNW said that "Everything starts with All-American guard Aari McDonald, one of the most efficient high-volume scorers in the country. But Arizona has a championship-caliber cast around her, led by forwards Cate Reese and Sam Thomas, and enhanced by transfers Trinity Baptiste and Bendy Yeaney."
The Wildcats' schedule, which begins in late November, is still a work in progress.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!