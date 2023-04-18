Adia Barnes continues to explore every conceivable option to replenish Arizona’s roster.

The latest addition to the Wildcats: Fanta Gassama, a post player from South Georgia Tech, which was the No. 1 seed in this year’s NJCAA Division I National Tournament.

The 6-1 forward-center averaged a double-double for the Lady Jets this past season, posting marks of 13.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game to go along with 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks. She shot 50% from the floor and 71.7% from the foul line.

Gassama is from Mataro, Spain. She joins countrywoman Helena Pueyo, who is returning to Arizona for a fifth season.

Gassama is the fourth transfer to commit to the UA this offseason. The others: forward Isis Beh (West Virginia), guard Courtney Blakely (Middle Tennessee State) and forward Salimatou Kourouma (Little Rock).