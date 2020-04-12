Arizona Wildcats legend Sean Elliott's Easter message: 'Love is stronger than fear'

Arizona Wildcats legend Sean Elliott took to social media on Sunday, offering a message of hope as the world deals with the outbreak of COVID-19.
Elliott, speaking as part of his "Sundays with Sean" series on the San Antonio Spurs' social media feed, started by wishing viewers a happy Easter.
"Just remember that Easter is a time to remember that love is stronger than fear, and that life carries on. We're all going to get through this together," Elliott said. Elliott and his wife, Claudia Zapata, live in San Antonio, where Elliott is part of the Spurs' broadcast team.
🔊⬆️ for a special #Easter message from @seanelliott_32 and @ClaudiaZapata!#SundaysWithSean | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/ByY3y5JozC— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 12, 2020
Elliott, 52, is viewed by most as the greatest player in Arizona basketball history. The native Tucsonan and Cholla High School product was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 1988 and 1989, and was the 1989 Associated Press Player of the Year. As a senior, he broke Lew Alcindor's conference scoring record. The Spurs took Elliott third overall in the 1989 draft, and he played most of his career in San Antonio. Both the UA and the Spurs have retired his No. 32 jersey.
