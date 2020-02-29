Arizona Wildcats lose 69-64 at UCLA after coach Sean Miller is ejected

But while Mannion took part of the blame himself, so did associate head coach Jack Murphy, who took over for Miller when the Wildcats held a 48-47 lead.

“Some of the sets I called and some of the things I did as acting head coach, I probably made some mistakes,” Murphy said. “It's not on the guys. They did a great job all the way getting us in that position. I have to help them when I'm in that position to finish it off and I just didn't do that.”

Murphy said he didn’t talk to Miller as he was being ejected but apologized to him afterward.

“I felt like I let him down and, as a Wildcat alum, let myself down,” said Murphy, the former head coach of NAU. “You’re up four with two minutes to go -- you should be able to bring that one home.”

The Wildcats held a 62-58 lead until 2:12 remained, having surged somewhat after Miller’s possibly intentional ejection.

Miller was tossed in the second half for saying something to official Tony Padilla and walked off the floor calmly. He was much more visibly upset in the first half, when he argued extensively with the other two members of the officiating crew for what he believed was a foul on Cody Riley while defending a basket from Mannion.