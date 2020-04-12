Arizona Wildcats lose out on five-star recruit Ziaire Williams

By beating out Arizona and USC to land a commitment from five-star wing Ziaire Williams on Sunday, Stanford further established itself as a contender for next season’s Pac-12 basketball title.

Or at least a team that might be capable of beating Arizona coach Sean Miller, who has never lost to the Cardinal in 19 games since he took over the Wildcats in 2009-10.

While thanking coaches who recruited him and offering prayers for those affected by the coronavirus on a Twitter video, the multiskilled wing from Los Angeles opted to become Stanford’s highest-rated recruit ever.

Williams is the consensus No. 5 recruit in the class of 2020, according to 247 Sports, higher than twins Brook and Robin Lopez or Josh Childress, among others.

Stanford’s hopes for next season also revolve around the decision of standout freshman guard Tyrell Terry, who declared for the NBA Draft but is keeping open the option to return. Williams is expected at least to join all-league forward Oscar da Silva, standout guard Daejon Davis and all-Pac-12 defensive pick Bryce Wills.