Arizona Wildcats lose out on five-star recruit Ziaire Williams

By beating out Arizona and USC to land a commitment from five-star wing Ziaire Williams on Sunday, Stanford further established itself as a contender for next season’s Pac-12 basketball title.
Or at least a team that might be capable of beating Arizona coach Sean Miller, who has never lost to the Cardinal in 19 games since he took over the Wildcats in 2009-10.
While thanking coaches who recruited him and offering prayers for those affected by the coronavirus on a Twitter video, the multiskilled wing from Los Angeles opted to become Stanford’s highest-rated recruit ever.
Williams is the consensus No. 5 recruit in the class of 2020, according to 247 Sports, higher than twins Brook and Robin Lopez or Josh Childress, among others.
Stanford’s hopes for next season also revolve around the decision of standout freshman guard Tyrell Terry, who declared for the NBA Draft but is keeping open the option to return. Williams is expected at least to join all-league forward Oscar da Silva, standout guard Daejon Davis and all-Pac-12 defensive pick Bryce Wills.
Finishing in seventh place at 9-9 in Pac-12 play last season (20-12 overall), Stanford has the potential to plug the versatile 6-foot-8 Williams in any number of areas offensively. For Sierra Canyon last season, Williams played point guard but also scored and defended in the post.
On Feb. 28 in Long Beach, Calif., Williams put his game on full display in Sierra Canyon’s win over Mater Dei High School in the CIF Southern Section finals, with 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting, while 5 of 6 free throws and collecting six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block with only one turnover.
“When I was little I was taller (than other kids) but shout out to my dad — — he never had me play the post,” Williams said after that game. “I was always a guard. Somehow I ended up being 6-9 with guard skills.
“It’s just a blessing from the man above.”
In the past week, Arizona has also missed out on Santa Clara guard transfer Trey Wertz (who picked Notre Dame), Long Beach State center transfer Joshua Morgan (USC) and Kentucky wing transfer Johnny Juzang (UCLA) but the Wildcats secured a commitment from Seattle U transfer guard Terrell Brown.
Arizona has four scholarship spots remaining for the 2020-21 season. Among other targets the Wildcats are still pursuing include: Minnesota high school wing Kerwin Walton, San Francisco grad transfer wing Charles Minlend, Purdue grad transfer forward Matt Haarms and international big men.
The spring signing period begins Wednesday.
