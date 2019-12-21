Arizona Wildcats lose third game in past four, 70-67 to St. John's

Overall in the first half, Arizona had 10 turnovers that led to 14 St. John’s points while also shooting just 1 for 8 from 3-point territory. Hazzard (0 for 3) and Mannion (0 for 2) missed all their 3-pointers while Jeter was 0 for 3 inside without a rebound in the first half.

Despite playing without second-leading scorer Mustapha Heron because of an ankle sprain, St. John’s led by up to 14 points earlier in the half before making that the halftime advantage. For a while, though, Nnaji singlehandedly kept it from getting worse, collecting 11 points on 4 for 4 shooting with five rebounds before halftime.

St. John's press was an immediate problem for the Wildcats. They had five turnovers that led to eight St. John’s points in the first six minutes and fell behind by up to 14 points midway through the first half, while the Red Storm went on a 10-0 run to go ahead 23-9 with 11:51 left before halftime.

UA cut that deficit quickly in half, getting two free throws from Josh Green and two layups from Nnaji, the second after Jemarl Baker blocked a shot by David Caraher. But the Red Storm finished the half on a 6-0 run to regain a 14-point edge, getting a buzzer-beating layup from LJ Figueroa just before halftime.

