Arizona Wildcats' magical season ends in Sweet 16 loss to Houston, 72-60

In the first half, Arizona shot just 28% from the field while trailing Houston 34-28 at halftime. Playing a pace they are not always comfortable with, the Wildcats were less effective in shooting, converting turnovers and rebounding than the Cougars, who are bidding to return to their second straight Final Four.

Houston shot 44.8% from the field, even as it hit just 3 of 12 3-pointers, but the Cougars converted six UA turnovers to 11 points while UA did not score any points off four Houston turnovers.

Houston also outrebounded UA 21-20 overall and, while both teams had eight offensive rebounds, Houston scored 12 points off of them while Arizona scored just seven points on its eight offensive boards.

The Wildcats trailed by up to 10 points in the first half, but kept it closer in part because they scored five more points at the free throw line than Houston. Arizona hit 10 of 14 free throws while Houston was 5 of 9 from the line.

Terry led Arizona with eight points in the first half but Mathurin missed his first six shots before hitting a 3-pointer late in the half. Kriisa was scoreless with no assists.