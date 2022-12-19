 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company
alert top story editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats move to No. 5 in Associated Press Top 25

  • Updated

Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) lets go with a big yell as time runs out on Tennessee in the second half of the Wildcats' 75-70 win at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

After beating then-sixth-ranked Tennessee 75-70 on Saturday at McKale Center, Arizona jumped from No. 9 to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Tennessee dropped from 6 to 8 while UCLA moved up from No. 16 to 13 after beating Maryland and Kentucky.

ASU (11-1) jumped in at No. 25.

FWIW, here was the ballot I sent the AP this week:

1 Purdue

2 Connecticut

3 Houston

4 Kansas

5 Arizona

6 Arkansas

7 Virginia

8 UCLA

People are also reading…

9 Gonzaga

10 Alabama

11 Texas

12 Tennessee

13 Duke

14 Baylor

15 Auburn

16 Mississippi State

17 Kentucky

18 Illinois

19 Indiana

20 Miami FL

21 TCU

22 Wisconsin

23 Virginia Tech

24 ASU

25 Ohio State

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Brittney Griner announces her WNBA return

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News