Arizona Wildcats move to No. 5 in Associated Press Top 25

After beating then-sixth-ranked Tennessee 75-70 on Saturday at McKale Center, Arizona jumped from No. 9 to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Tennessee dropped from 6 to 8 while UCLA moved up from No. 16 to 13 after beating Maryland and Kentucky.
ASU (11-1) jumped in at No. 25.
FWIW, here was the ballot I sent the AP this week:
1 Purdue
2 Connecticut
3 Houston
4 Kansas
5 Arizona
6 Arkansas
7 Virginia
8 UCLA
9 Gonzaga
10 Alabama
11 Texas
12 Tennessee
13 Duke
14 Baylor
15 Auburn
16 Mississippi State
17 Kentucky
18 Illinois
19 Indiana
20 Miami FL
21 TCU
22 Wisconsin
23 Virginia Tech
24 ASU
25 Ohio State