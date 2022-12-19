Arizona Wildcats move to No. 5 in Associated Press Top 25

After beating then-sixth-ranked Tennessee 75-70 on Saturday at McKale Center, Arizona jumped from No. 9 to No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Tennessee dropped from 6 to 8 while UCLA moved up from No. 16 to 13 after beating Maryland and Kentucky.

ASU (11-1) jumped in at No. 25.

FWIW, here was the ballot I sent the AP this week:

1 Purdue

2 Connecticut

3 Houston

4 Kansas

5 Arizona

6 Arkansas

7 Virginia

8 UCLA

9 Gonzaga

10 Alabama

11 Texas

12 Tennessee

13 Duke

14 Baylor

15 Auburn

16 Mississippi State

17 Kentucky

18 Illinois

19 Indiana

20 Miami FL

21 TCU

22 Wisconsin

23 Virginia Tech

24 ASU