Arizona Wildcats move up one spot to No. 19 in final AP Poll
Arizona Wildcats

USC at Arizona Women's Basketball

Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes talks to her team in a huddle in the first half during a game against USC at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on February 26, 2022.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team checks in at 19th in the last AP Top 25 Poll of the year.

The Wildcats moved up one spot despite not playing last week following the Pac-12 Tournament. UA was ranked inside the top 25 every week of the 2021-22 season, climbing as high as No. 4 and inside the top 10 a program-record 13 consecutive weeks.

Arizona enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed and will host the first two rounds Saturday and Monday at McKale Center. The Cats play 13-seed UNLV Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

