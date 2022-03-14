Arizona Wildcats move up one spot to No. 19 in final AP Poll

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team checks in at 19th in the last AP Top 25 Poll of the year.

The Wildcats moved up one spot despite not playing last week following the Pac-12 Tournament. UA was ranked inside the top 25 every week of the 2021-22 season, climbing as high as No. 4 and inside the top 10 a program-record 13 consecutive weeks.

Arizona enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed and will host the first two rounds Saturday and Monday at McKale Center. The Cats play 13-seed UNLV Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

