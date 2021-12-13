Arizona Wildcats move up to No. 4 in AP poll, the highest ranking in program history

Arizona achieved another historical milestone under Adia Barnes, when the Wildcats checked in at No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released Monday morning.

The Wildcats' latest position in the AP poll is the highest regular-season ranking in program history. Arizona is behind top-ranked South Carolina (10-0), North Carolina State (10-1) and Stanford (6-2).

The UA and Baylor are the only two schools to have both men's and women's basketball programs ranked in the Top 10.

Arizona began the 2021-22 season ranked No. 22, but climbed up to No. 11 after its win over sixth-ranked Louisville. The UA then moved into the Top 10 following its Paradise Jam championship during Thanksgiving weekend, with wins over Vanderbilt, Depaul and Rutgers. Since then, Arizona cruised by North Dakota State and New Mexico at McKale Center to protect its undefeated record.

The fourth-ranked Wildcats (9-0) will travel to Flagstaff to face Northern Arizona at 4 p.m. on Friday.

