Arizona Wildcats notch rare victory in Tempe; career win No. 125 for Adia Barnes

TEMPE — If you were thinking the matchup Sunday was going to be a cakewalk for Arizona just because Arizona State is winless in the Pac-12, think again.

It’s a rivalry game after all. And playing in Tempe is never easy.

Coming in, UA coach Adia Barnes had won only once in ASU’s house, in 2019. Prior to that, you have to go back to 2000 — or 19 consecutive losses in Tempe.

It’s always physical. Mix in that Sun Devil-turned-Wildcat Jade Loville was back playing on her former home turf … well, it was going to be a battle.

That’s exactly what happened — until the Wildcats broke loose.

Hustling on both ends of the court and getting timely scoring and rebounding from Loville, Madi Conner and Esmery Martinez, No. 19 Arizona upended ASU 80-67 at Desert Financial Arena on Sunday.

Arizona (15-4, 5-3 Pac-12) ended a two-game losing streak, while ASU (7-12 0-8 Pac-12) hasn’t won since Dec. 17 against Prairie View A&M.

After the game, the Wildcats stood on the court facing their fans — three busloads of them who had made the trip north — and flashed the Wildcat sign. Fans chanted, “U of A! U of A!”

“It always means a little more because it’s your rival,” said Barnes, who has now won 125 games as coach of the Wildcats.

Martinez collected her fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. She added a block and an assist.

“She was relentless on the boards,” Barnes said. “(She) had a different sense of energy. … The last three or four games, she’s been in foul trouble every game. This is one of the first games where she could play minutes without having to step out with fouls. That enabled her to be on the court, and then seven offensive rebounds is a lot. She did a good job of converting on some of them.”

As a team, Arizona outrebounded ASU 51-31, including a 21-10 edge in offensive boards.

Conner led all Wildcats with 16 points. She also had four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes. She played only 22 seconds in last Sunday’s loss at Utah.

Every time Arizona needed a big basket to end a rally by the Sun Devils and extend the lead, the big three of Loville, Martinez and Conner came up big. They weren’t the only ones, as freshman Kailyn Gilbert came off the bench and scored five quick points on a 3 from the corner and a jumper in the second quarter.

They all sensed the moment and delivered. Over and over again.

“For Kailyn to be coming off the bench and your first shot is a corner 3, (that) is a really hard shot to make,” Barnes said. “I think she’s really confident (in) what she does, and she’s not afraid to take those shots. That’s a good thing. I think (she) did a really good job of being the energizer bunny that we need and being that spark.”

Gilbert finished with 12 points (4 of 7 from the field) in 16 minutes.

ASU’s Tyi Skinner recorded her 1,000th career point on a layup in the third quarter. In Tucson, the last time these two teams met, she went off for 26 points. On Sunday it was Shaina Pellington’s assignment to contain her, and Skinner was held to only eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Pellington scored 13 points and grabbed two steals. Loville finished with 11 points (3 of 5 3-pointers), three rebounds and an assist.

Arizona took the lead five minutes into the first quarter and never relinquished it. ASU never got closer than four points.

The Sun Devils were coming off two forfeits last weekend because they didn’t have enough healthy bodies to field a team. That didn’t stop them from being pesky all afternoon. But Arizona was winning 50/50 balls, containing ASU on defense and controlling the boards.

In the first half Arizona held Arizona State to only four second-chance points and outrebounded the Sun Devils 29-17.

ASU shot only 33% in the first half and finished at 38%. Meanwhile, Arizona finished shooting 43%, including 40% from the 3-point line

Down 43-31 at the half, ASU didn’t give up. Treasure Hunt hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut Arizona’s lead to four, 45-41, forcing Barnes to call a timeout. Arizona responded with a pair of 3s from Loville, another one from Paris Clark and a putback from Martinez to go up 56-44 with three minutes left in the third quarter.

Barnes went to her bench early and often in this one. Every Wildcat made an appearance with less than five minutes left in the first half. She used different lineups, but the one that might have been the most effective in the first half featured Helena Pueyo, Loville, Maya Nnaji, Conner and Martinez.

The run to end the half started off with Loville knocking down a 3 from the corner to give Arizona a 36-29 lead. ASU closed the gap to six with a free throw, then Conner entered the game, drained a 3 and drove to the hoop on the next possession to give UA a 41-31 advantage.

Rim shots

It’s been a rough year attendance-wise for ASU’s first year coach, Natasha Adair, with injuries and losses piling up — so much so that ahead of Sunday’s rivalry matchup, the Sun Devils offered tickets in the lower bowl, plus a pregame pizza party for fans, for $10. The extra incentive didn’t help much, as Wildcat fans outnumbered Sun Devil fans at least two to one. The total announced attendance was 3,508.

The Wildcats celebrated their fall semester 3.36 GPA by going out to dinner Friday night at Mr. An’s.

The ASU band and students turned their backs when former Sun Devil Loville was introduced.

Pueyo finished with five points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal.

No. 19 Arizona 80, ASU 67 ARIZONA (15-4) Martinez 5-8 3-6 13, Reese 2-8 0-0 4, Fields 0-3 0-0 0, Loville 4-9 0-0 11, Pellington 5-9 3-5 13, Nnaji 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 1-3 0-0 3, Conner 5-12 4-4 16, Gilbert 4-7 3-4 12, Hylton 0-1 1-2 1, Pueyo 2-4 0-0 5, Totals 29-67 14-21 80 ARIZONA STATE (7-10) Mokwuah 4-5 1-2 9, Erikstrup 0-2 0-0 0, Hunt 6-14 9-10 24, Simmons 4-8 11-14 19, Skinner 3-12 1-3 8, Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Crisp 3-10 0-0 7, Sousa 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 20-53 22-29 67 Arizona 20 23 19 18 — 80 Arizona State 16 15 17 19 — 67 3-Point Goals: Arizona 8-20 (Martinez 0-1, Reese 0-2, Fields 0-1, Loville 3-5, Clark 1-1, Conner 2-7, Gilbert 1-1, Pueyo 1-2), Arizona State 5-16 (Hunt 3-6, Skinner 1-7, Crisp 1-3). Assists: Arizona 18 (Pueyo 4), Arizona State 13 (Skinner 6). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Arizona 51 (Martinez 15), Arizona State 31 (Mokwuah 7). Total Fouls: Arizona 17, Arizona State 15. Technical Fouls: Arizona State Team 1. A: 3,508.