In one of the busiest recruiting periods in college basketball, the Arizona Wildcats recently offered 2019 four-star prospects Lester Quinones and CJ Walker.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Quinones currently attends Saint Benedict's Preparatory School in Brentwood, New York, and is the No. 12 shooting guard nationally, per 247Sports.
Quinones holds offers from Kansas, UConn, Xavier, West Virginia, Florida and Georgia Tech. He's also received interest from Duke, UCLA, Kentucky and Kansas.
Quinones currently plays for New Heights, an AAU team based out of New York City.
Here are highlights of Quinones' 37-point performance in Las Vegas during the Under Armour finals in Las Vegas:
Walker is from Orlando, Florida (Orlando Christian Prep) and was teammates with former UA target and five-star small forward Nassir Little, who signed with North Carolina for the upcoming season.
The 6-foot-8 Walker is the No. 14 power forward nationally, per 247Sports. Walker is another prospect Sean Miller, Mark Phelps and new UA assistant Justin Gainey watched at the Fab 48 in Las Vegas.
Walker holds offers from Memphis, Alabama, LSU, Georgetown, Oregon and Mississippi.
Here are some clips of Walker from the Elite Youth Basketball circuit: