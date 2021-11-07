Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to four-star 2023 California guard Dusty Stromer

Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star guard Dusty Stromer, a class of 2023 prospect from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California.

Stromer announced his offer via an Instagram story on Sunday.

Stromer received only the fourth known UA offer to players in the 2023 class. Arizona has already offered AZ Compass Prep point guard Kylan Boswell, who played with Stromer on Peach-Jam-winning Team Why Not 16U team last summer, along with five-star forward Mookie Cook of Oregon and AZ Compass Prep and Chicago-area forward Matas Buzelis, who has Lithuanian roots.

Noting that Stromer did not play high school ball last season while he trained during COVID, Los Angeles Times reporter Eric Sondheimer said he's grown to 6-6 and become more versatile.