Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo USE ME

Caleb Love, a four-star point guard out of St. Louis, says he picked up an offer from the Arizona Wildcats, adding to a long list of choices.

Love has offers from a number of Midwestern programs, plus North Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M and Virginia.

Amphi's Jackson Ruai made his commitment to Cal State San Marcos official.

Gonzaga's Killian Tillie is expected to return for his senior season. Arizona is scheduled to host the Zags on Dec. 14.

LSU's Will Wade didn't answer a direct question on whether he has paid players.

R.J. Hampton's decision to skip college, as with former UA recruits Brandon Jennings and Terrance Ferguson, will be watched closely.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Tags

Sportswriter for the Arizona Daily Star covering Arizona Wildcats basketball