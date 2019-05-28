Caleb Love, a four-star point guard out of St. Louis, says he picked up an offer from the Arizona Wildcats, adding to a long list of choices.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arizona! #BearDown🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rgJDsdPqYZ— Caleb Love (@caleb2love) May 28, 2019
Love has offers from a number of Midwestern programs, plus North Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M and Virginia.
Amphi's Jackson Ruai made his commitment to Cal State San Marcos official.
OFFICIALCSUSM ‘23 🔵🐾 pic.twitter.com/cgcyj4Ub7C— Jackson Ruai ️™ (@jacksonballin) May 28, 2019
Gonzaga's Killian Tillie is expected to return for his senior season. Arizona is scheduled to host the Zags on Dec. 14.
LSU's Will Wade didn't answer a direct question on whether he has paid players.
R.J. Hampton's decision to skip college, as with former UA recruits Brandon Jennings and Terrance Ferguson, will be watched closely.