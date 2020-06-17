You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to Zeke Nnaji's cousin
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to Zeke Nnaji's cousin

UA Arizona Wildcats basketball logo OLD DO NOT USE

Arizona has offered a scholarship to Zeke Nnaji's cousin, class of 2022 center Elvis Nnaji, continuing a blitz of scholarship offers it has given out this week, the first in which coaches have been allowed to contact 2022 targets directly.

A 6-foot-9 center who backed up Zeke at Hopkins High School as a freshman in 2018-19, Elvis Nnaji has emerged as one of Minnesota's top class of 2022 prospects (he's referred to as Elvis Ohagwu in some stories) even though he is not nationally ranked.

Elvis told Gopher Illustrated last fall that he had been hearing from Minnesota, Iowa State, Purdue, Iowa and Arizona while he also reported an offer from Marquette last month. 

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
His relationship with Sean Miller mended, Jason Terry looks forward to 'impacting lives'
Arizona Wildcats basketball

His relationship with Sean Miller mended, Jason Terry looks forward to 'impacting lives'

  • Updated

The Arizona Wildcats' newest assistant coach says his passion "from Day 1" has been impacting lives.

“We could say,'Coach,' but at the end of the day it's about impacting these student athletes’ lives, giving them guidance … who's experienced the things that they're going to experience, and then putting them in position to be successful, not only on the court but in life."

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Adia Barnes recalls meeting Kobe Bryant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News