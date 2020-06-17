Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to Zeke Nnaji's cousin

Arizona has offered a scholarship to Zeke Nnaji's cousin, class of 2022 center Elvis Nnaji, continuing a blitz of scholarship offers it has given out this week, the first in which coaches have been allowed to contact 2022 targets directly.
I thank The Most High for receiving a scholarship offer from The University of Arizona‼️Thanks Coach Sean Miller and @DannyJPeters #BearDown 🔴🐻⬇️🔵 pic.twitter.com/w902pFvEd0— Elvis Nnaji (@elvis_nnaji) June 17, 2020
A 6-foot-9 center who backed up Zeke at Hopkins High School as a freshman in 2018-19, Elvis Nnaji has emerged as one of Minnesota's top class of 2022 prospects (he's referred to as Elvis Ohagwu in some stories) even though he is not nationally ranked.
Elvis told Gopher Illustrated last fall that he had been hearing from Minnesota, Iowa State, Purdue, Iowa and Arizona while he also reported an offer from Marquette last month.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!