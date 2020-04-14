Arizona Wildcats offer Seattle-area PG Nolan Hickman for 2021

Arizona became the latest school to offer four-star Seattle-area point guard Nolan Hickman on Tuesday. Hickman announced his offer from the UA on Twitter shortly after a conversation with Arizona head coach Sean Miller.

After speaking To Coach Miller I am excited to receive an offer from the University of Arizona 🔴🔵 #GoWildcats pic.twitter.com/rXoNBxNyLf — Nolan hickman (@Nolanhickman2) April 14, 2020

The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound Hickman is currently rated by 247sports.com as the ninth-best point guard and the No. 60 overall prospect, and the 14th-best point guard by Rivals for the 2021 recruiting class.

Hickman, who's finishing his junior year at Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, Washington, has offers from Washington, Washington State, Oklahoma, Cal Poly, Montana and Portland.