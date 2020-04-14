You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats offer Seattle-area PG Nolan Hickman for 2021

Arizona Wildcats offer Seattle-area PG Nolan Hickman for 2021

Arizona became the latest school to offer four-star Seattle-area point guard Nolan Hickman on Tuesday. Hickman announced his offer from the UA on Twitter shortly after a conversation with Arizona head coach Sean Miller.  

The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound Hickman is currently rated by 247sports.com as the ninth-best point guard and the No. 60 overall prospect, and the 14th-best point guard by Rivals for the 2021 recruiting class. 

Hickman, who's finishing his junior year at Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, Washington, has offers from Washington, Washington State, Oklahoma, Cal Poly, Montana and Portland. 

Hickman is the latest recruit from Washington to gain attention from the Wildcats. Earlier this month, Arizona was named one of 10 finalists to land five-star power forward Paolo Banchero. Both Banchero and Hickman play for the same travel-ball team, Seattle Rotary. 

Terrell Brown, Arizona's latest addition and graduate transfer from Seattle U, is also from the same area in Seattle. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

