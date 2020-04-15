Arizona Wildcats officially add JuCo OL Sam Langi on signing day

Arizona officially gained another member to its offensive line when junior-college transfer Sam Langi signed his national letter of intent (NLI) on Wednesday's National Signing Day.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 315-pound Langi is a South San Francisco native and played right guard at College of San Mateo over the last two seasons, and became a first-team selection to the California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) All-America team.

Langi is the fifth offensive lineman to officially sign with Arizona's 2020 recruiting class, joining three-star Missouri center Josh Baker, three-star Florida offensive tackle Woody Jean, three-star Canadian guard Leif Magnuson and Grand Valley State transfer Matthew Stefanski.