Arizona Wildcats officially add JuCo OL Sam Langi on signing day

Arizona officially gained another member to its offensive line when junior-college transfer Sam Langi signed his national letter of intent (NLI) on Wednesday's National Signing Day.
The 6-foot-5-inch, 315-pound Langi is a South San Francisco native and played right guard at College of San Mateo over the last two seasons, and became a first-team selection to the California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) All-America team.
Langi is the fifth offensive lineman to officially sign with Arizona's 2020 recruiting class, joining three-star Missouri center Josh Baker, three-star Florida offensive tackle Woody Jean, three-star Canadian guard Leif Magnuson and Grand Valley State transfer Matthew Stefanski.
The Wildcats also have offensive tackle and San Marcos, California native Anthony Patt committed for 2020, but the team hasn't announced receiving his NLI.
If Arizona signs Patt, which is expected, the Wildcats will have 24 players for the 2020 recruiting cycle.
