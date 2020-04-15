You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arizona Wildcats officially add JuCo OL Sam Langi on signing day

Arizona Wildcats officially add JuCo OL Sam Langi on signing day

UA Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo USE ME

Arizona officially gained another member to its offensive line when junior-college transfer Sam Langi signed his national letter of intent (NLI) on Wednesday's National Signing Day. 

The 6-foot-5-inch, 315-pound Langi is a South San Francisco native and played right guard at College of San Mateo over the last two seasons, and became a first-team selection to the California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) All-America team. 

Langi is the fifth offensive lineman to officially sign with Arizona's 2020 recruiting class, joining three-star Missouri center Josh Baker, three-star Florida offensive tackle Woody Jean, three-star Canadian guard Leif Magnuson and Grand Valley State transfer Matthew Stefanski.

The Wildcats also have offensive tackle and San Marcos, California native Anthony Patt committed for 2020, but the team hasn't announced receiving his NLI. 

If Arizona signs Patt, which is expected, the Wildcats will have 24 players for the 2020 recruiting cycle. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News