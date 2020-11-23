Arizona Wildcats' opener with NAU canceled because of positive Lumberjack test

Arizona's season opener against NAU for Wednesday is being canceled because of a positive test within the Lumberjack program, a source confirmed to the Star on Monday morning and Arizona announced Monday afternoon.

The news was first reported by Stadium, also quoting a source.

Arizona's statement said the game won't be played as scheduled "due to a positive COVID-19 case within the NAU men’s basketball program as well as ensuing contact tracing and mitigation protocols."

"The news of this cancellation is very disappointing to student-athletes, coaches and fans," UA's statement said. "However, health and safety must remain our top priorities as we move forward this season."

Arizona, which is now scheduled to open on Friday against Grambling State, is expected to try to reschedule the game or find another opponent for another date. The Wildcats have the weekend of Dec. 11-13 open, but NAU is scheduled to host UC Riverside on Dec. 10 and then travel to play at Gonzaga on Dec. 12.