Arizona Wildcats overcome slow start, win by 42 over Marist

It took the Arizona Wildcats a full quarter to get into rhythm, but once they did, No. 11-ranked UA wore down Marist to win going away 78-36 from McKale Center on Friday night.

Trailing 14-12 after the first quarter, the Wildcats outscored Marist 46-13 in the second and third quarters combined to take a commanding 58-27 lead into the final frame. UA forward Sam Thomas, who had shot 2 of 9 the last two games, recorded a team-high 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

“We didn’t start the game off really sharp from the beginning, but I thought after that this was a really good team win,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said.

Marist, an NCAA Tournament team a year ago, gave the Wildcats fits early on as UA’s 12 first-quarter points were the second-fewest it has scored in a quarter this season. Arizona had as many turnovers (four) as it did made shots.

“(Marist) runs a lot of stuff that’s difficult to guard, so I thought we did a really good job of sticking with it,” Barnes said.

The Wildcats tightened up their play in the second quarter, going on a 12-2 run to open the period. Arizona’s defense opted to switch in a full-court press during stretches of the second quarter, forcing four turnovers.