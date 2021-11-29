Arizona Wildcats preparing for earliest Pac-12 start in over three decades

When the Pac-12 began discussing a move to 20 conference games in 2018, coaches and officials had the tricky problem of figuring where best to put them.

Already, the conference’s traditional 18-game schedule was packed tightly between New Year’s and the beginning of the conference tournament in March. November also was crowded between what many coaches view as necessary warm-up games and multiple-team, neutral-site events that typically fall in and around Thanksgiving.

Messing with Christmas didn't seem to be popular, either.

“The goal was to put them in a tight window and we used a lot of analysis to go there,” Pac-12 deputy commissioner Jamie Zaninovich said. “I think they felt like `We don't want it at the very beginning of the season like some other leagues do where it’s probably too early, but we don't want to crowd our schedule after January 1 either — and we don't want to get in the way of the real estate where the (multi-team events) play.' ”

At the same time, the conference also spotted what Zaninovich called a “little promotional vehicle” around the first weekend of December, when its football championship game is typically played.