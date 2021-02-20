Playing for 'pride,' 'love of the game,' Wildcats stun No. 17 USC in LA

LOS ANGELES — Without a postseason to look forward to, the Arizona Wildcats instead rolled all their March Madness heroics into one afternoon at perhaps the most unlikely place possible.
Having lost five of their previous seven games, with nowhere to go next month thanks to their school’s decision to self-impose a postseason ban, the Wildcats instead went into the house of first-place USC and pulled out a 81-72 win at the Galen Center.
And, in what might be even more of a surprise to those who follow NBA mock draft boards, the Wildcats did it by heading inside and getting the better of projected high lottery pick Evan Mobley and his brother, Isaiah.
Arizona outrebounded USC 43-36 overall, scoring 17 second-chance points off 15 offensive rebounds, while Azuolas Tubelis and Jordan Brown more than held their own against USC’s well-hyped Evan and Isaiah Mobley inside.
Tubelis had 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Jordan Brown had 19 points and 13 rebounds to control the inside in a game when starting center Christian Koloko struggled.
The win moved Arizona to 15-8 overall and 9-8, meaning the Wildcats will finish over .500 in league play if they beat at least one of the Washington schools next weekend and their Jan. 16 game at Oregon is not rescheduled.
USC dropped to 18-4 and 12-3, losing only its second game since Jan. 19 at Oregon State. With a NET ranking of 14th, the Trojans represented by far Arizona’s best chance at a postseason-like win.
“Every game down the stretch is kind of like that, truth be told,” UA coach Sean Miller said. “I think our guys recognize that USC has had a great season, competing for the Pac-12 championship.
“What is it we have to play for? We’re playing for each other. For our pride and the love of the game.”
Guard James Akinjo said he thought it was a “statement” game. While and he Brown also spoke a lot about simply correcting the mistakes they made in a loss at UCLA on Thursday, it was clear the Wildcats did more than that.
Basically, instead of throwing up their hands after a one-point halftime lead at UCLA turned into a 14-point loss, the Wildcats dug in during their weekend stay in downtown Los Angeles.
During the game, it was even clearer: Both USC and Arizona are among the Pac-12’s best rebounding teams, but the Wildcats pulled down seven more, an advantage that suggests plain old effort had a lot to do with it.
“We were much more focused much better physically,” Miller said. “The rebounding margin is a big reason that we won and as I’ve talked about throughout the season, each of us as teams have strengths that in games of meaning you have to bring to the table.
“Against Oregon and UCLA we weren’t able to do that and we lost both.”
While Tubelis and Brown took care of things inside, James Akinjo dominated the perimeter. Akinjo had 20 points and seven assists while getting to the line eight times and making seven resulting free throws.
And while Bennedict Mathurin struggled again offensively, missing all four shots he took, Kerr Kriisa added nine and Dalen Terry broke out of a shooting slump with eight points on two key second-half 3-pointers.
“Tonight he just controlled everything,” Miller said of Akinjo. “It’s just kind of like that extra 10%, knowledge, know-how, to help your team win.”
Evan Mobley had 19 of his 23 points in the second half, while Isaiah Mobley had seven points and seven rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for USC.
Arizona led 37-31 at halftime, though USC quickly tied it up three times, the last on a 3 from Tahj Eaddy, but Terry hit 3s from each corner on two straight UA possessions to help put the Wildcats up 57-49 with 12:06 left.
That snapped a personal slump for Terry, who was 2 for 11 from the field over his past five games after going 1 for 5 at UCLA on Thursday.
“Of all the things that have happened today, that’s at the top of my list, because nobody’s giving Dalen a lot of sugar right now,” Miller said. “But he’s had some really good moments and he’s important to our team.”
A technical foul by Koloko with 9:14 left gave USC a chance to cut UA’s eight-point lead in half but Noah Baumann missed both technical free throws after Isaiah Mobley hit both of the free throws resulting from the personal foul.
Koloko was having a tough game at that point, missing both shots he had taken while collecting two rebounds – plus the four fouls and two turnovers.
Azuolas Tubelis later broke free out to drive inside for a layup, giving UA a 62-55 lead and drawing a wild celebration on the Wildcats’ bench. Tubelis had 14 points and 14 rebounds at that point, making 6 of 15 shots.
A 3-pointer from Kriisa and a dunk from Koloko gave UA a 12-point lead with 6:09 left, enough to hang on the rest of the way.
“We responded,” Miller said of the aftermath following Koloko’s technical. “We’re fortunate because it’s plays like that that often turn the tide. We played through it. We bounced back. I’m glad that happened.”
In the first half, Tubelis and Brown wasted little time establishing themslves inside. Tubelis posted a first-half double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to help Arizona take a 37-31 halftime lead while Brown added 11 points and three rebounds.
The Wildcats outrebounded Mobley and the rest of the Trojans 21-16 while shooting 48.3% from the field and making 3 of 6 3-pointers. Evan Mobley had four points and no rebounds while his brother, Isaiah, had two points and three rebounds in the half.
“If you think about Christian having foul trouble and playing 10 minutes and fouling out, somebody really had to step up,” Miller said. “I thought it was like a one-two punch — it was Jordan Brown and Azuolas who did a great job inside.”