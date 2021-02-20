Playing for 'pride,' 'love of the game,' Wildcats stun No. 17 USC in LA

“Every game down the stretch is kind of like that, truth be told,” UA coach Sean Miller said. “I think our guys recognize that USC has had a great season, competing for the Pac-12 championship.

“What is it we have to play for? We’re playing for each other. For our pride and the love of the game.”

Guard James Akinjo said he thought it was a “statement” game. While and he Brown also spoke a lot about simply correcting the mistakes they made in a loss at UCLA on Thursday, it was clear the Wildcats did more than that.

Basically, instead of throwing up their hands after a one-point halftime lead at UCLA turned into a 14-point loss, the Wildcats dug in during their weekend stay in downtown Los Angeles.

During the game, it was even clearer: Both USC and Arizona are among the Pac-12’s best rebounding teams, but the Wildcats pulled down seven more, an advantage that suggests plain old effort had a lot to do with it.

“We were much more focused much better physically,” Miller said. “The rebounding margin is a big reason that we won and as I’ve talked about throughout the season, each of us as teams have strengths that in games of meaning you have to bring to the table.