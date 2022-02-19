Arizona Wildcats pull out 84-81 win over Oregon Ducks at McKale Center

The Arizona Wildcats have made a lot of things look easy this season but Oregon didn't figure to be one of them.
Not after beating them seven straight times and taking the Wildcats down to the wire on a big stage Saturday at McKale Center, where Arizona dug in for two key defensive stops in the final minute to pull out an 84-81 win.
Ducks guard Will Richardson, who had dished two game-winning assists against Arizona over the previous two seasons, this time lost control of the ball at the end.
Richardson led the Ducks with 22 points but left for several minutes after getting poked in the eye, and eventually turned the ball over as time ran out when he drove for a final chance to score or tie the game.
Arizona earlier defended the Ducks throughout a possession in which guard Jacob Young was prompted to drive inside for a missed layup.
Bennedict Mathurin led the Wildcats with 24 points and seven rebounds while four other Wildcats finished in double figures.
The win moved UA to 24-2 overall and 14-1 in the Pac-12, where the Wildcats are now in commanding position to win the conference’s regular season title. With five games remaining, UA has a three-game lead in the loss column over any other team.
Oregon dropped to 17-10 and 10-6.
The game was tied at 76 entering the final two minutes before Kerr Kriisa hit a 3-pointer with 1:26 left to give UA a 79-76 lead – but Kriisa lost the ball at the top of the key on the Wildcats’ next possession, with Oregon’s Jacob Young swiping it away and racing downcourt for a layup that pulled the Ducks within one.
With 42.1 seconds left, Mathurin hit the front end of a one-and-one free throw attempt, putting UA up 80-78, before N’Faly Dante missed the front end of a one and one on the other rend.
Azuolas Tubelis then took two free throws with 38 seconds left but missed the first, and UA led 81-78 to give Oregon a chance to tie it up. But the Ducks’ Jacob Young couldn’t find an option to pass to and drove inside for a layup that missed, and the Wildcats regained possession.
Pelle Larsson hit two free throws with 19 seconds left to give UA an 83-78 lead but Oregon’s Quincy Guerrier hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to pull the Ducks back within two points. Oregon fouled Dalen Terry after he inbounded and Terry hit the second of two free throws before Richardson turned the ball over.
Earlier Saturday, the Wildcats were given the projected No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed in the South Region during the NCAA selection committee’s early bracket reveal. Ranked third nationally, the Wildcats also hosted ESPN and its GameDay crew for a festive Saturday morning broadcast from McKale Center.
The Ducks have lost two of their past three games and have underachieved relative to preseason expectations but have beaten the Wildcats seven straight times, dating back to its 98-93 overtime win over UA in 2017-18.
With UA leading 71-70 with eight minutes left, Richardson appeared to get a poke in his right eye during contact with Bennedict Mathurin. Officials reviewed the play but opted to call Mathurin only for a personal foul. Tubelis later tied the game at 76 entering the final two minutes.
Trailing 47-45 at halftime, UA allowed Oregon to jump ahead by seven early in the second half after a three-point play from N’Faly Dante and a fast-break layup from Richardson. But after Richardson made another layup to give Oregon a 54-47 lead with 18:01 left, the Wildcats went on a 13-0 run to take a 60-54 lead by the time Kerr Kriisa hit a 3-pointer and Bennedict Mathurin put back a missed shot by Azuolas Tubelis.
Guerrier came back with two 3-opointers within two minutes midway through the second half to help keep Oregon take a 66-64 lead with 10:09 left in the game. Guerrier, a transfer from Syracuse, had 18 points while hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers over the first 30 minutes of the game, while Richardson had 22 points then.
In the first half, Oregon converted nine Wildcat turnovers into 13 points while taking a 47-45 lead over UA.
Arizona shot 70.8% from the field but had trouble handling the ball against the Ducks’ varying defenses and allowed Oregon to shoot 48.6%on the other end. Oregon also made the most of its misses, turning five offensive rebounds off its 18 misses into eight second-chance points.
Will Richardson had 16 points for Oregon while Quincy Guerrier had 12 points that he scored entirely in the first four minutes of the half.
Bennedict Mathurin led the Wildcats with 11 points.
The game is being played on just about the biggest stage possible for a regular-season game. ESPN’s GameDay crew showed up Saturday morning to broadcast from McKale Center, with the Wildcats in attendance to watch, and the network carried the game Saturday night. A sellout crowd is on hand at McKale Center, including five-star recruit Kylan Boswell of AZ Compass Prep.
The game immediately began at a high level offensively. Arizona made all six shots it took over the first four minutes while Oregon was 5-7, getting 3 of 3 3-point shooting for Guerrier.
Midway through the half, Oregon went on a 9-0 run to take a 32-20 lead before UA coach Tommy Lloyd called a timeout with 9:32 left. De’Vion Harmon scored twice for Oregon during the run while the Ducks also broke UA’s press to get a 3-pointer from Eric Williams.
But after the timeout, the Wildcats raced right back in the game. They went on a 10-0 run to pull within 32-20, getting a 3-pointer from Kerr Kriisa and after Kriisa missed another 3, a rebound basket from Tubelis.
UA later tied the game at 37 when Mathurin fed a pass in the middle to Dalen Terry for a dunk and it remained close for the rest of the half.
