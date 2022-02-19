Arizona Wildcats pull out 84-81 win over Oregon Ducks at McKale Center

The Arizona Wildcats have made a lot of things look easy this season but Oregon didn't figure to be one of them.

Not after beating them seven straight times and taking the Wildcats down to the wire on a big stage Saturday at McKale Center, where Arizona dug in for two key defensive stops in the final minute to pull out an 84-81 win.

Ducks guard Will Richardson, who had dished two game-winning assists against Arizona over the previous two seasons, this time lost control of the ball at the end.

Richardson led the Ducks with 22 points but left for several minutes after getting poked in the eye, and eventually turned the ball over as time ran out when he drove for a final chance to score or tie the game.

Arizona earlier defended the Ducks throughout a possession in which guard Jacob Young was prompted to drive inside for a missed layup.

Bennedict Mathurin led the Wildcats with 24 points and seven rebounds while four other Wildcats finished in double figures.