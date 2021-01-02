Arizona Wildcats pull out 86-82 win over Washington State double-OT thriller in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. – Arizona pulled off its ninth straight win at Washington State on Saturday, but none of them came close to being this difficult.
With leading scorer Jemarl Baker going 1 for 14 from the field, and with their big men mired in foul trouble throughout 50 minutes of basketball, the Wildcats squeaked out an 86-82 double overtime win over Washington State after Terrell Brown banked in a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left and Bennedict Mathurin made two free throws four seconds later.
Mathurin wound up blowing away his career highs in scoring (24) and rebounding (11), while Brown was able to end a bittersweet weekend in his home state on a high note after his grandfather passed away in Seattle on Friday.
Maybe grandpa even dished an assist on his fallaway bank shot.
"I guess you could say that was him guiding that basketball in," Brown said.
Brown hit his 3 near the top of the key on an assist from James Akinjo, who played a pivotal role at the end of regulation, when he couldn't get a shot off in time, the first overtime, when he dished to Brown for a game-tying basket, and the second overtime.
The win moved the Wildcats to 9-1 and 3-1 in the Pac-12, giving them an argument to move into the national rankings Monday. WSU dropped to 8-1 and 1-1, having yet to play on the road this season.
After Azuolas Tubelis hit 1 of 2 free throws early in the second overtime period, the Cougars later drove inside and kicked it out to a wide-open Andrej Jakimovski, who nailed a 3 to give WSU a 79-77, eliciting a jump from WSU athletic director Pat Chun, who stood above the main midcourt seating section.
Baker then missed a 3, having missed all nine he took from beyond the arc, but after Bonton threw up a wild shot that missed, Arizona returned to get a 10-foot floater from Akinjo to tie the game again at 79.
Akinjo and Bonton then traded drives to the bucket to leave the game tied at 81 with 40 seconds left before Brown and Mathurin made a final free throw from Bonton meaningless.
Bonton finished the game's leading scorer with 25 points but he needed 23 shots to get there, while Mathurin
Arizona jumped ahead 72-70 early in the first overtime on a jumper from Terrell Brown but the Cougars scored five straight points to go ahead 75-70, thanks in part to an offensive charge call on Ira Lee with 1:21 to go.
The foul was Lee’s fifth, a fitting if difficult ending to the Wildcat son a night when all four of their big men were in foul trouble, prompting UA coach Sean Miller to play a smaller lineup for much of the second half.
Christian Koloko then fouled out in contact with WSU’s Tony Miller, who hit both free throws to give WSU the 75-72 lead but Noah Williams missed both free throws he took with 48 seconds left, giving UA a chance to tie ait again. Akinjo drove inside with 26 second left and couldn’t get a shot in but Mathurin rebounded and scoffed to cut it to 75-74 with 23.6 seconds left.
But WSU’s Noah Williams missed the first of two free throws with 22.7 seconds left, leaving UA again with a chance to win or tie in the final seconds. But while Akinjo took the ball all the way inside at the end of regulation, this time he handed off to Terrell Brown, who drove inside for a layup that tied it at 76 with 11.4 seconds left.
Bonton then dribbled away many of the remaining seconds near midcourt before firing up a rushed and errant 17 footer at the buzzer, and the game went into a second overtime.
The game was tied at 68 entering the final minute of regulation after James Akinjo hit a 17 footer and Christian Koloko blocked a layup by Andrej Jakimovski , and after Akinjo missed a jumoer on the Wildcats’ next possession, Mathurin rebounded it and put back a contested eight-footer to give UA a 70-68 lead with 36 seconds left.
But Efe Abogibi scored inside to tie it at 70 with 23 seconds left before Akinjo failed to find a shot on the Wildcats’ last possession of regulation, finally dribbling to the right side of the basket to bank in a shot after the buzzer that was waved off.
Isaac Bonton led the Cougars with 18 points on 7 for 15 shooting while Benn Mathurin had a season-high 17 for UA and James Akinjo added 13.
Jemarl Baker, however, had just four points on 1-for-10 shooting, his only field goal a fast-break lauyup after he stole a WSU pass.
The Wildcats held a 51-45 lead when Terrell Brown pulled up for a jumper with 9:15 left but Isaac Bonton came back with a pullup of his own and a 3-pointer to cut the Wildcats’ lead to one and Noah Williams tied it at 52 with 7:27 left.
Arizona was still holding on to a 59-58 lead with five minutes left, but TJ Bamba put back a miss from Isaac Bonton and then Bonton came back to drive to the basket and pick up a foul from Jemarl Baker on his layup, then hitting the and-one to give the Cougs a 63-59 lead with 4:03 left.
Mathurin picked up a foul behind the 3-point line from Andrej Jakimovski and hit all three free throws to give UA a 64-63 lead but Jakimovski hit a 3 with 2:20 left to make it 66-64.
Up 29-27 at halftime and 31-27 after Akinjo scored off a WSU turnover 80 seconds into the second half, Arizona then gave up a 12-2 WSU run that gave the Cougars a 39-33 lead. WSU was shooting 46.2% in the second half over the first seven minutes of the second half, when UA coach Sean Miller called a timeout that may have helped slow the damage.
Visibly upset during the timeout – though loud canned music drowned out his voice – Miller then watched the Wildcats tie the game at 41 when Jemarl Baker stole a pass from Aljaz Kunz and turned it into a layup, while Azuolas Tubelis made a three-point play to give UA a 44-41 lead.
In the first half, Mathurin had nine first-half points off the bench to help poor-shooting Arizona still manage a 29-27 halftime lead.
Mathurin hit 4 of 5 shots, including an alley-oop dunk off a pass from James Akinjo, though the Wildcats shot just 27.6% overall from the field and hit only 2 of 9 3-pointers. Often the Wildcats’ hottest shooter this season, Jemarl Baker was 0 for 6, while Akinjo was 0 for 4 before hitting his final two shots and Azuolas Tubelis just 1 of 4 inside during the first half.
The Wildcats were also plagued with foul trouble, with all four of their post players picking up at least two fouls each.
But the Wildcats held WSU to just 27.6% shooting, with Isaac Bonton hitting only 1 of 5 3-pointers he took, and took a lead in the final seconds of a half they previously trailed throughout thanks to free throw opportunities.
The Wildcats trailed 22-14 when Bonton hit his lone 3 with 5:59 left but Akinjo hit a 3-pointer, then hit one of two free throws and another jumper to help UA pull within 24-22 with 2:55 left.
Two free throws from Jordan Brown with 2:25 remaining tied the game at 24 before a layup from WSU center Dishon Jackson gave the Cougars a two-point lead entering the final minute of the half. Brown then hit one of two free throws to make it 26-25 and Tony Miller drew a foul from Christian Koloko under the basket, but missed both ensuing free throws.
That gave UA a final play and Akinjo drove inside during the final seconds, drawing a foul from Miller while Mathurin was called for a foul -- and WSU coach Kyle Smith was assessed a technical.
Baker hit two technical free throws while Akinjo hit two others to give the Wildcats a 29-26 lead and WSU's Miller hit 1 of 2 on the other end for the final halftime margin.
In a physical first half in which both teams shot under 30% for the first 12 minutes, Arizona tied the score twice but never could take a lead until the final seconds. Washington State missed its first seven 3-pointers but w went ahead 16-9 after Andrej Jakimovski finally hit one with 10:26 left.
However, the Wildcats later pulled within 17-13 when Akinjo hit Mathurin with his alley-oop pas,, prompting the Wildcats’ bench to jump out of their distanced seats on the other end of the floor when Mathurin slammed it in.
All four of the Wildcats’ post players ran into foul trouble in the first half,with Koloko committing three fouls, prompting UA coach Sean Miller to go with four smaller players at times.
