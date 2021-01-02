Arizona Wildcats pull out 86-82 win over Washington State double-OT thriller in Pullman

After Azuolas Tubelis hit 1 of 2 free throws early in the second overtime period, the Cougars later drove inside and kicked it out to a wide-open Andrej Jakimovski, who nailed a 3 to give WSU a 79-77, eliciting a jump from WSU athletic director Pat Chun, who stood above the main midcourt seating section.

Baker then missed a 3, having missed all nine he took from beyond the arc, but after Bonton threw up a wild shot that missed, Arizona returned to get a 10-foot floater from Akinjo to tie the game again at 79.

Akinjo and Bonton then traded drives to the bucket to leave the game tied at 81 with 40 seconds left before Brown and Mathurin made a final free throw from Bonton meaningless.

Bonton finished the game's leading scorer with 25 points but he needed 23 shots to get there, while Mathurin

Arizona jumped ahead 72-70 early in the first overtime on a jumper from Terrell Brown but the Cougars scored five straight points to go ahead 75-70, thanks in part to an offensive charge call on Ira Lee with 1:21 to go.

The foul was Lee’s fifth, a fitting if difficult ending to the Wildcat son a night when all four of their big men were in foul trouble, prompting UA coach Sean Miller to play a smaller lineup for much of the second half.