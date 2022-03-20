Sweet 16 bound: Koloko, Mathurin heroics help Arizona Wildcats edge TCU 85-80 in overtime

While Koloko and Mathurin were doing their thing, the Wildcats also returned point guard Kerr Kriisa back for the first time since he sprained his right ankle on March 10 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. Kriisa was just 1 for 10 from 3-point range but the Wildcats played better with him when he was inserted after they struggled at the beginning of each half.

Kriisa wound up with a plus-24 rating, 13 points higher than any other UA player.

“To have 26 minutes recovering from a sprained ankle, and to have a plus/minus of 24, I think that tells you what he means to our team,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said.

Chuck O’Bannon led TCU in scoring with 23 points on 7-for-15 shooting while center Eddie Lampkin had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

“I'm gonna give credit to him. He's a big boy. Big boy,” Koloko said of Lampkin. “It wasn't easy for us to hold him down there. I think we did a pretty good job at the end of the game to box him out and get those rebounds. It was really hard.”

TCU wound up outrebounding Arizona 48-44 and collected 20 offensive rebounds that led to 19 second-chance points.