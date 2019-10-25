What they're saying about the Arizona Wildcats

“When you look at Adia and Tucson, it’s the most natural fit you could imagine.”— Pac-12 Networks host Ashley Adamson

“Arizona is dangerous because they have great offensive pieces coming back. Don’t be sleeping on them.” — College basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli

“The conversation for player of the year must include Aari (McDonald)…she is one of the best in the country.” — Pac-12 Networks analyst Mary Murphy

“Sam (Thomas) is the invisible results kid that everyone needs to have. It’s hard to find kids like that.” — Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors

“Adia has Arizona on the rise. She has worked tirelessly to get the team to a place that all of the alumni would be proud to call theirs. She keeps getting commitments from high level players and I truly believe they will be making noise in the Pac-12 12 and throughout the country for a very long time.

“I believe Arizona is primed to have a great year. With the core of last years’ team returning and the addition of a fifth year and high-level freshmen, I see them pushing for a top 4 spot in the Pac-12 and a very respectable seed in the NCAA tournament.” – Hartford coach Morgan Valley, a former UA assistant

“I think they are pretty good, but don’t think they know how good they are. Talent-wise they have top talent and could be one of the top teams in the country. A lot of kids don’t have the motor to play hard all the time—once they figure it out, they could be dangerous.” — Pro basketball player Jaime Nared, sister of UA assistant Jackie Nared

“Arizona will have a bullseye on their back. No one will look past them. Now the Arizona swing is more like the Bay Area swing and the LA swing or Oregon swing. Teams have to be ready for a dogfight Friday night and Sunday afternoon.” – Cindy Brunson, Pac-12 and Texas Tech broadcaster

“Adia has given the program a confidence and identity through expectations. She knows success, knows how to pursue it and was able to make the expected result something that was seemingly realized by the players prior to the results showing up in the standings. Best example of that was the total domination of ASU to start league play last year. That group had not done anything remotely similar to that against that caliber of competition, but as it unfolded the players lent the appearance of it being second nature, and that belief came from Adia.” — Derrick Palmer, Arizona's radio voice