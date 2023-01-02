 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Wildcats remain at No. 5 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

010223-tuc-spt-uabk-p2

Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis says he loves playing the Sun Devils in Tempe, in part because he’s undefeated there. “Every time I step on the court against them, I just want to win and win by a lot of points,” he said. “Just want to go forever.”

 Darryl Webb, Associated Press

Despite getting some potential help from former coach Sean Miller, Arizona remained at No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.

The Wildcats (13-1) beat ASU 69-60 on Saturday, while Miller's Xavier team handed UConn its first loss of the season that day. However, UConn (14-1) dropped only from No. 2 to No. 4, still staying ahead of the Wildcats.

Xavier (12-3) moved from No. 22 to No. 18, having found quick success under Miller, who was fired by Arizona in April 2021 and rehired at Xavier a year later. Miller also coached five seasons at Xavier before becoming UA's coach in 2009-10.

Among other Arizona opponents this season, UCLA moved up a spot from No. 11 to 10 while Tennessee dropped from No. 7 to No. 8 and Indiana rose from 16 to 15.

FWIW, here's my AP ballot. I also had UA at No. 5, in part because UConn's schedule strength has been similar but the Huskies won two quality road games and UA's loss was to a lower-rated opponent than UConn's.

In other metrics, Arizona is No. 5 in the NET, No. 8 in Kenpom, No. 6 in Sagarin and No. 5 in Torvik.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter: @brucepascoe

