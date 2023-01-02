Arizona Wildcats remain at No. 5 in AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

Despite getting some potential help from former coach Sean Miller, Arizona remained at No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.

The Wildcats (13-1) beat ASU 69-60 on Saturday, while Miller's Xavier team handed UConn its first loss of the season that day. However, UConn (14-1) dropped only from No. 2 to No. 4, still staying ahead of the Wildcats.

Xavier (12-3) moved from No. 22 to No. 18, having found quick success under Miller, who was fired by Arizona in April 2021 and rehired at Xavier a year later. Miller also coached five seasons at Xavier before becoming UA's coach in 2009-10.

Among other Arizona opponents this season, UCLA moved up a spot from No. 11 to 10 while Tennessee dropped from No. 7 to No. 8 and Indiana rose from 16 to 15.

FWIW, here's my AP ballot. I also had UA at No. 5, in part because UConn's schedule strength has been similar but the Huskies won two quality road games and UA's loss was to a lower-rated opponent than UConn's.