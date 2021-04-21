 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats retain assistant Jason Terry for Tommy Lloyd's staff

The JET isn't leaving Tucson anytime soon. 

Former Arizona Wildcats standout Jason Terry will remain on the UA's staff as the program heads into a new direction of leadership with head coach Tommy Lloyd. 

Terry, who was on Sean Miller's staff for one season in 2020-21, was announced as the latest addition to Lloyd's staff on Wednesday. Terry, 43, joins associate head coach Jack Murphy as assistants retained for a new chapter of UA basketball. Terry is under contract through next April, which will pay him $280,000.

Lloyd hinted at the possibility of keeping Terry and Murphy during his introductory press conference, when he said "it's very important to have Arizona ties on my staff."

"You're definitely going to see some Arizona flavor, for sure," Lloyd said. 

Terry helped Arizona win the program's only national championship as a sophomore in 1997, and was the Pac-10 Player of the Year in '99 after averaging 21.9 points, 5.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game, before playing 19 seasons in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. Terry's number (31) is retired by Arizona and is hanging on the walls inside McKale Center. Murphy was a manager and aide under the late Lute Olson. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

