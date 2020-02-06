Arizona Wildcats 'revert' after Washington sweep, but hang on to beat USC 85-80 at McKale Center

“It was a physical game so I think the fouls they called just happened because it was so physical,” Mannion said. “I think we’ve just got to work on it more as a team. I know I definitely have to work on it more myself. They all felt good, but some just didn’t fall.”

Mannion wound up leading Arizona in scoring with 20 points along with seven assists. Zeke Nnaji added 18 points and 11 rebounds while Josh Green had 18 points and four rebounds, the last one a critical, high-lunging defensive rebound of a missed 3 by Mathews with 13 seconds left.

Green's overall scoring broke him out of a recent shooting slump. Green had shot just 23% over his past three games and hit only 1 of his last eight 3-pointers entering Thursday, but hit 2 of 3 3s in the first half against the Trojans.

In the second half, Green missed all three 3s he took but often did what he does best – taking a turnover or a pass and racing to the bucket for a slam or layup. He finished hitting 6 of 11 shots.

Miller said he was happy to see Green play well especially since he has done things “the right way,” but it was also therapeutic for his teammates to see Green play well.