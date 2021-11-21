Arizona Wildcats roll over No. 4 Michigan Wolverines, 80-62 to win Main Event title

“For me, it was just another game,” Koloko said, but it clearly wasn’t.

For one thing, Koloko was able to show off his skillset to his mother. “This was the first time she’s seen me,” Koloko said. “It’s just … I don’t know what to say.”

And for the Wildcats as a whole, it was something of a national coming-out party. The game was televised to an ESPN audience and, predictably, the Wildcats and Lloyd drew plenty of praise from national basketball media all over the country on Twitter.

Now 5-0, the Wildcats are also likely to head well into the Associated Press Top 25 poll that will be released Monday, while Michigan dropped to 3-2 after a homecourt loss to Seton Hall, a Main Event win over UNLV and the loss to Arizona. The Wildcats have not been ranked in the AP poll since Feb. 17, 2020, and only Koloko and walk-on Jordan Mains are still around from that team.

Also worth noting: That Lloyd showed up at the postgame news conference wearing a white UA T-shirt, and by now it’s pretty clear what that means.

“This water deal, I don’t know about it,” Lloyd said. “I like to stay in my normal clothes. But they’re excited and they should celebrate, because they played their hearts out and they played with great intelligence.