Arizona Wildcats see things to build on despite late-game collapse at UCLA

So Murphy, who left a seven-year run as NAU’s head coach to join Miller’s staff last summer, was given the honors instead.

Murphy talked about Miller’s ejection, the Wildcats’ continued poor late-game execution, Josh Green’s absence and some things the Wildcats did well.

Yes, there were some of those things. Especially in comparison to UA’s dreary 57-48 loss at USC on Thursday.

“We had momentum from the start of the game,” Murphy said. “I thought we guarded them really well in the first half and the start of the second half. Even a couple of 3s that they made (were defended well).

“The guys were in it the entire game mentally. I mean, we led for 34 minutes on the road in Pauley Pavilion. Usually when you do that you’re walking out with a win.

“We just weren’t able to execute the last two minutes or so and let a four-point lead with 2:20 to go squander away.”

Arizona held the Bruins to just 23.1% shooting in the first half and 33.3% overall, while shooting 44.4% themselves. It was a much more efficient effort on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats than their 65-52 loss to UCLA at McKale Center three weeks earlier, when UA shot just 25.4% and allowed the Bruins to go for 51.1%.