SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Arizona's offense fell apart down the stretch while No. 15 Princeton pulled off a stunning 59-55 upset over second-seeded UA in an NCAA Tournament first-round game Thursday at the Golden 1 Center.

The loss ended Arizona’s season at 28-7 while Princeton (22-8) moved on to a second round game Saturday against No. 7 Missouri, a 76-65 winner over Utah State earlier Thursday.

The Wildcats committed four turnovers over the final five minutes and missed several opportunities to go ahead.

The Tigers made just 4 of 25 3-pointers, but Ryan Langboard hit a 3-pointer and a driving layup to give them a 56-55 lead with 2:03 left. The Tigers held on the rest of the way.

Oumar Ballo defended a shot from Princeton’s Tosan Evbuoman with 1:12 left to keep Princeton with just a one-point lead, but the Wildcats failed to capitalize. On their first crack after the block, Kerr Kriisa turned the ball over in the right corner, and Azuolas Tubelis missed a short jumper.

Princeton's Caden Pierce then hit a pair of free throws to put Princeton up by three, to the delight of the majority of the Golden 1 Center crowd, but UA again failed to score when Courtney Ramey and Kriisa both missed 3-pointers.

While UA led by up to 12 points, the Tigers hung around in part by outrebounding the bigger Wildcats 38-27.

Princeton pulled within 55-54 with 3:37 left when Langborg pulled up for a 17-foot jumper after a turnover form Tubelis, and after Princeton missed 3-pointers on two successive possessions, drove inside to give the Tigers their first lead 56-55.

Arizona took a 51-41 lead with 8:05 left when Ballo scored inside. But Princeton went on a 7-0 run that was capped by a 3-pointer from Blake Peters to cut UA’s lead to just 51-48 with 6:31 left, prompting UA coach Tommy Lloyd to call time out.

Princeton answered every UA bucket over the next two minutes, and UA carried a 55-52 lead into the final four minutes of the game.

Leading just 31-30 at halftime, Arizona held Princeton to just 1-for-6 shooting over the first four minutes of the half while building a 41-32 lead with 15:41 left. After missing the only shot he took in the first half, Ramey emerged to hit a 17-foot jumper and a layup while Pelle Larsson also hit a floater in the lane during the early second-half stretch.

In the first half, Tubelis had 14 points while Ballo collected eight points and five rebounds despite a broken hand, but the Wildcats nearly lost the lead at halftime.

Arizona held a 30-22 lead heading into the final four minutes but committed two turnovers and missed the front ends of two one-and-one free-throw opportunities to allow the Tigers to nearly take the lead at halftime.

After the Wildcats nearly turned the ball over again on their final possession of the half, with Kriisa missing an off-balance 3-pointer with six seconds left as the shot clock wore down, Princeton raced the ball downcourt. But a layup from Matt Allocco missed just before the buzzer.

Arizona's first turnover of the first half's final minutes happened when Ballo couldn't grab a pass from Tubelis with both hands, leading to a basket from Princeton's Zach Martini, while a missed layup from Tubelis turned into a fastbreak dunk by Princeton’s Tosan Evbuomwan to make it 31-28.

Tubelis was also called for a screening foul with 48 seconds left for another turnover, though neither team scored after that point.

Arizona held Princeton to 41.2% shooting for the half, with the Tigers making only 2 of 12 3-point shots, but the Tigers outrebounded the Wildcats 21-17 and scored six second-chance points off five offensive rebounds. Arizona didn't score anything off its three offensive boards.

The Wildcats started the game strongly by forcing two early missed shots and a turnover from Princeton early while building an early 14-6 lead by the time Kylan Boswell pulled up for a jumper with 14:18 left in the half. But the Tigers scored twice inside to cut it to 14-10 with 11 minutes left.

Four minutes later UA led 20-16, but the Wildcats were getting outrebounded 13-10 to that point, with the Tigers scoring four second-chance points off their four turnovers.

Princeton then shrank Arizona’s lead to just 20-18 with 7:31 left when Martini cut down the right side for the sort of backdoor layup the Tigers are famous for.