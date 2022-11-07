Arizona Wildcats set shooting record, score most points under Lloyd in 117-75 romp over Nicholls

Arizona broke its school record for shooting percentage (71.7) while scoring the most points it has yet under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd in a 117-75 romp over Nicholls in their regular-season opener at McKale Center on Monday.

The No. 17-ranked Wildcats barely beat the percentage shooting mark of 71.4 they set on Feb. 24, 1985 against Oregon State. But Arizona was only 25 of 35 in that game, while the Wildcats hit 38 of 53 on Monday against Nicholls.

Azuolas Tubelis led the way with 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting while adding seven rebounds and six assists. He was the first Arizona player to have as many as 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a game since Ivan Radenovic had 37 points, nine rebounds and seven assists against Stanford on March 3, 2007.

Leading 59-37 at halftime against the equally uptempo-minded Colonels, the Wildcats smoothed over some early bumps in the second half to turn the game into a blowout. The Wildcats already set a Lloyd-high scoring mark of 106 with 3:57 still left when freshman point guard Kylan Boswell hit a 3-pointer.

In Lloyd’s first season as a head coach in 2021-22, the Wildcats scored 90 or more 12 times, including three games in triple digits. Arizona scored 105 on Sacramento State, 104 on Texas-Rio Grande Valley and 101 on Northern Colorado.

Leading 106-66 after Boswell’s 3, Arizona played forward Dylan Anderson with four walk-ons, including Jordan Mains, Luc Krystkowiak, Grant Weitman and Matt Lang. Over the final two minutes, the Wildcats went with forward Tautvilas Tubelis and four walk-ons.

While Tubelis led the Wildcats in scoring, center Oumar Ballo had 18 points and nine rebounds while guard Pelle Larsson had his first career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Larsson exited the game with 9:03 left and did not return, since UA was already leading 90-54 at that point.

The Wildcats struggled early in the second half before Adama Bal pushed the lead to 30 points with a four-point play. Bal sank a 3-pointer from the right wing while drawing a foul from CC Huffman and falling backward — then hitting the free throw to make it 77-47 with 14:06 left.

In the first half, Tubelis crammed 20 points and five rebounds into just 17 minutes.

Tubelis hit 9 of 10 from the field in the first 20 minutes to lead an efficient Wildcat offense that converted 70.4% of its shots from the field and 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Nicholls shot just 41.3%, hitting just one of their first 14 shots from the field.

The Wildcats took control of the game with a 16-0 run over less than a five-minute span early, getting a 3-pointer from reserve guard Adama Bal with 11:54 left to take a 30-4 lead.

Nicholls then went on a 7-0 run with two 3s by Micah Thomas and a dunk from Latrell Jones but the Wildcats still led most of the rest of the half by at least 20 points.

As expected, Lloyd went with Cedric Henderson in the starting lineup because combo guard Courtney Ramey was serving the first of a three-game suspension for participating in a predraft camp last spring that was not certified by the NCAA.

However, starting point guard Kerr Kriisa ran into quick foul trouble, forcing Lloyd to play freshman Boswell much of the first half in his place even he Boswell has been cleared to play for only two weeks after offseason surgery to repair a broken foot.

Kriisa picked up two fouls in the first four minutes of the game and then picked up a third just 88 seconds after being reinserted midway through the half.

Over 15 minutes played, Boswell had three points, three assists, four turnovers and one rebound. He missed his only field goal but was 3 for 3 from the free-throw line.

The Wildcats also lost Bal for about three minutes midway in the half after he took a hit to his shoulder before returning with seven minutes to play.

Arizona will have two more early season warmups at McKale before heading to the Thanksgiving-week Maui Invitational: On Friday against Southern and on Nov. 17 against Utah Tech.