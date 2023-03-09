LAS VEGAS — The Pac-12 Tournament is setting up to be a revenge tour for the second-seeded Arizona Wildcats.

Second-seeded Arizona will face sixth-seeded Arizona State in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, after the Sun Devils held off USC 77-72 on Thursday.

It's the first time the Wildcats and ASU have played each other in the conference tournament since 2009, when the James Harden-led Sun Devils beat the UA, which had Chase Budinger, Jordan Hill and Nic Wise — and Russ Pennell was the interim head coach after Lute Olson retired.

The last matchup between UA and ASU this season resulted in Sun Devils guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. sinking a 60-foot half-court shot to lift ASU to an 89-88 win at McKale Center. The victory marked the first time an unranked ASU team beat a ranked Arizona team at McKale Center.

Cambridge had 27 points on 6-for-12 shooting from 3-point range on Thursday.