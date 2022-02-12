Arizona Wildcats shake off early struggles to beat Washington Huskies 92-68

Leading 45-36 at halftime, Arizona went on to leads of up to 28 points in the second half while quieting Brown and holding the Huskies to under 30-percent shooting over most of the second half.

Arizona had plenty of fun along way the way, too. Christian Koloko made an alley-oop dunk off a feed from Mathurin while Dalen Terry later dunked to give UA a 73-46 lead with 9:15 left to go.

A few minutes later, Terry paid it forward by dishing an alley-oop pass to Oumar Ballo, who dunked to give UA a 77-49 lead with 7:44 left. At that point, Washington was shooting just 26.1% from the field in the second half while UA had made two-thirds of its shots.

In the first half, Arizona withstood a 24-point fury from Brown in the first half, rebounding from an early 14-point deficit to take a 45-36 halftime lead.

Tubelis scored 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting to lead the Wildcats in the half while Mathurin added 11 points. Tubelis and Koloko each had five rebounds for UA.

The Wildcats wound up shooting 47.1% for the half while Washington shot 45.8% with Brown scoring his 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting. However, Washington took only four 3-pointers and hit just one of them.